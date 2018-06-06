Sirnaomics Closed Series C1 Financing of US$25 Million and Expands Clinical Programs of Anti-Fibrosis and Anti-Cancer RNAi Therapeutics

"Sirnaomics is very excited to form this collaboration with Series C1 investor group and we look forward to a close working relationship as we push to bring our therapeutics to market. This round of financing will enable our new clinical programs to move forward in the US, China and EU to meet unmet medical needs. We will also expand our pre-clinical drug development efforts on delivery technology and pipeline buildups," said Founder and CEO of the company, Dr. Patrick Y. Lu. "With the recent regulatory reform within CFDA and an emerging new Biotech chapter in the Hong Kong Exchange, Sirnaomics is well positioned in the booming biopharma industry in China to advance novel siRNA therapeutics on a global stage."

"This capital raise represents a key milestone for the company and allows us to expand our systemic anti-fibrosis disease treatment and oncology programs. The financing will give us a significant runway and allow us to achieve critical milestones that will drive growth for our existing investors and attract new investment and partnering opportunities," said Dr. Michael Molyneaux, Chief Medical Officer of the company. "We expect to file two additional oncology IND's with the US FDA in coming months and to initiate clinical studies in second half of 2018."

"We are glad to lead this round of fundraising and have the opportunity to share the growth potential with the leading RNAi therapeutics company in Asia. The management team of Sirnaomics represented by Dr. Patrick Lu has extensive industry experiences. With the proprietary RNAi delivery system and global leading R&D capacity of RNAi therapeutics. The prospect of Sirnaomics holds our great confidence," Mr. Rong Lu, President of Yuexiu Industrial Investment Fund Management Co. Ltd., further indicated.

About "STP705"

Sirnaomics' STP705 is an siRNA (small interfering RNA) therapeutic candidate targeting TGF-β1 and COX-2. STP705 takes advantage of a dual-targeted inhibitory property and PNP-enhanced delivery to directly impact tissue fibrotic activity as well as inhibit tumor activity. The product has been validated in robust preclinical models and has demonstrated both anti-fibrotic activity and anti-tumor. The product has a fully-developed validated manufacturing process and the well-established pre-clinical safety profile for STP705 supports its use in human clinical studies with a broad application potential. STP705 is currently under a Phase IIa clinical study for Hypertrophic Scar (HTS) treatment in USA, and the same indication has also been approved for clinical study by Chinese FDA.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The company is pursuing the mission of advancing its proprietary technologies using pluripotent siRNA cocktail design and nanoparticle-enhanced therapeutic delivery to treat critical human diseases. Members of the senior management team bring over 100 years of combined experience in biopharmaceutical, financial, clinical and business management in both USA and China. Supported with funding from private investors, corporate partnerships and government grants, Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. Its therapeutic areas of interest include anti-fibrotic medicine, cancer therapeutics, and others.

