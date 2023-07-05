Sirnaomics Establishes a Strategic Partnership with EDIRNA Inc., an RNA-Editing Therapeutic Company

News provided by

Sirnaomics

05 Jul, 2023, 11:05 ET

HONG KONG and GERMANTOWN, Md. and SUZHOU BIOBAY, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company", stock code: 2257, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company has established a strategic partnership with EDIRNA Inc. ("EDIRNA"), an early-stage biotech company focused on RNA-Editing therapeutic company, for advancing its proprietary "Edit-to-Cure Therapeutics™" platform, targeting diseases with high unmet clinical need.

EDIRNA is a start-up biotech company focusing on RNA-Editing therapeutics and taking advantage of the Group's proprietary technology platforms for novel RNA medicine. EDIRNA has formed an experienced management team led by a seasoned biopharma executive, Christopher W. Kennedy, as its President and Chief Executive Officer. EDIRNA is poised to advance its research and development efforts on novel therapeutics for treatments of genetic disorders and cancers. The strategic partnership between the Company and EDIRNA includes providing an initial funding and an exclusive licensing of the proprietary technologies for RNA-Editing application from Sirnaomics to EDIRNA.

"Sirnaomics continues to look for innovative ways to deliver cutting-edge technologies that address current unmet needs, while utilizing the Company's well-validated RNA delivery, RNA modification, large scale manufacturing and clinical development technologies and know-hows," said Dr. Patrick Lu, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirnaomics. "The RNA-Editing market is evolving rapidly, and our team is committed to using our domain expertise to build a strategic partnership with EDIRNA that align with our ultimate mission of improving health outcomes for patients."

President and Chief Executive Officer of EDIRNA, Christopher W. Kennedy indicates, "We are grateful for the opportunity to build the strategic partnership with a global leader in the RNA-medicine space. The equity investment and intellectual property endowment from Sirnaomics will greatly empower our efforts to accomplish our strategic mission: discovery and development of novel RNA-Editing therapeutics for treatments of genetic disorders, cancers and other unmet clinical needs." 

About EDIRNA

EDIRNA is a privately held and innovative biotech company focused on RNA-Editing technology for discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The company's mission: to discover and develop novel RNA medicine using innovative RNA-Editing technology with a global outreach. The company's Edit-to-Cure Therapeutics™ platform uses RNA-editing technologies to address the root cause of disease progression. Learn more at: www.EDIRNA.us.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. Based on its proprietary delivery technologies: Polypeptide Nanoparticle Formulation and the 2nd generation of GalNAc conjugation, the Group has established an enriched drug candidate pipeline. Sirnaomics is currently holding a leadership position on advancing RNAi therapeutics for oncology application with multiple successes of its clinical programs for STP705 and STP707. STP122G represents the first drug candidate of GalAhead™ technology entering clinical development. With the establishment of the Group's manufacturing facility, Sirnaomics currently is undergoing a transition from a biotech company to a biopharma corporation. Learn more at: www.sirnaomics.com.

SOURCE Sirnaomics

