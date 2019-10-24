Sirnaomics Leadership to Speak at 7th China Renaissance Healthcare and Life Sciences Summit

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that management will attend the 7th China Renaissance Healthcare and Life Sciences Summit to be held in East Shanghai, China on October 31 - November 1.

Yang (Patrick) Lu, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Bottlenecks & Outlets of Gene Therapy" on October 31 at 13:30 China time. Dr. Lu will also be conducting one-on-one meeting during the healthcare summit.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in both the USA and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors and corporate partnerships. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property and an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrosis, mainly liver diseases.

CONTACT:

Westwicke Healthcare

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: +1 646 277 1282

Email: Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com

Media: James Heins

Tel: +1 203 682 8251

Email: James.Heins@icrinc.com

SOURCE Sirnaomics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sirnaomics.com

