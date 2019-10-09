Sirnaomics' President and CEO Patrick Lu to Give Keynote Address at RNAi China Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that President and CEO Patrick Lu, PhD, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the RNAi China conference on October 10 at 11:05 AM Beijing Time.

In a presentation titled "Novel siRNA Therapeutics for Enhancing Antitumor Activity of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor", Dr. Lu plans to share an overview of Sirnaomics' differentiated RNAi technology platform, which leverages its proprietary polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP) drug delivery system to optimize the delivery of siRNA drugs into the tumor microenvironment and an array of liver cell types implicated in the progression of liver cancer and liver fibrosis.

Sirnaomics' STP705 currently is being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for liver cancer and liver fibrosis.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The Company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in the USA and China. The Company is supported by funding from institutional investors and corporate partnerships. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with the freedom to operate and develop an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrotic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

SOURCE Sirnaomics, Inc.

