Sirnaomics to Present Data Demonstrating STP705 Augmentation of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Liver Cancer Animal Model at AsiaTIDES

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data from the use of its RNAi technology program in a liver cancer mouse model at AsiaTIDES: Ogligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics taking place in Tokyo, Japan on February 28 - March 1, 2019.

Presentation Title: siRNA Delivery is Still the Key to Therapeutic Success

Speaker: David Evans, PhD., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Sirnaomics

Presentation Track: Oligonucleotide

Date & Time: February 28, 12 pm Tokyo Time

Dr. Evans will present an overview of Sirnaomics' differentiated RNAi technology platform that leverages a proprietary polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP) drug delivery system, as well as a robust clinical pipeline of RNAi therapeutics spanning oncology and anti-fibrosis indications. He will highlight the Company's immuno-oncology data showing STP705 augmentation of immune checkpoint inhibitors (anti-PDL1) in a mouse hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) model.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. The guiding principles of the company are: Innovation, Global Vision with a Patient Centered focus. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in both the USA and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors, corporate partnerships and government grants. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrotic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

