Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments of STP705 for Focal Fat Reduction at IMCAS World Congress 2024

HONG KONG, GERMANTOWN, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company", Stock Code: 2257, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company engaging in discovery and development of advanced RNAi therapeutics, presented the latest developments on Polypeptide Nanoparticle (PNP) platform, and its pipeline program STP705 for Focal Fat Reduction's positive clinical data, at IMCAS World Congress 2024, which is taking place in Paris from February 1st - 3rd, 2024.

IMCAS World Congress 2024 Presentation Details

  • Presentation Title: Injectable Polypeptide Nanoparticle (PNP) Enhanced Delivery siRNA (STP705) for Fat Remodeling
  • Presenter: Dr. Mark S. Nestor, M.D., Ph.D., Voluntary Professor, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine.
  • Location: Paris - France
  • Presentation section: Focus on New Tech and Innovation
  • Presentation content:
    • Discovery from Preclinical Studies
    • Introduction of STP705 Phase I clinical study
    • Positive data from the STP705 Phase I clinical study
    • Analysis of the advantages of STP705 for Focal Fat Reduction

Previously, Sirnaomics had reported that a poster with positive clinical data of STP705 for focal fat reduction (FFR) was presented at the 2023 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference. The safety and efficacy results of this Phase I study support further investigation of STP705 as a potential alternative to other injectables for FFR. The positive data from the Phase I clinical study has led to the Group advancing the program to the Phase II clinical study stage.

Additional information about this clinical trial is available at clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier: NCT05422378.

About Sirnaomics (stock code: 2257)

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with unmet medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. Based on its proprietary delivery technologies, a polypeptide nanoparticle RNAi platform, and GalNAc RNAi platform, GalAhead™, Sirnaomics has established an enriched drug candidate pipeline. STP122G, which represents the first drug candidate utilizing the Company's GalAhead™ technology, is currently in Phase I development. The Company has also had multiple successes with oncology applications through its clinical programs for STP705 and STP707. With the establishment of it manufacturing facility in China, Sirnaomics is undergoing a transition from a biotech company to a biopharma corporation. Learn more at: www.sirnaomics.com.

