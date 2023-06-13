Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on GalAhead™ Therapeutic Platform at Upcoming Industry Conferences

HONG KONG, GERMANTOWN, Md. and SUZHOU, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company"; stock code: 2257, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present the latest developments on GalAhead™, a GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform, and its pipeline programs, at three international industry conferences taking place in June: the Precision in Drug Discovery & Preclinical Summit, RNA Therapeutics USA, and 19th Drug Discovery Nexus.

The Company's first GalAhead™-based RNAi drug candidate, STP122G, has started a Phase I clinical trial in May 2023. The start of the trial indicates that Sirnaomics' proprietary GalNAc RNAi platform technology, GalAhead™, has the potential to help patients with high unmet needs in the areas of hematologic, cardiometabolic, immunologic and rare disorders.

Precision in Drug Discovery & Preclinical Summit Oral Presentation Details

  • Presentation Title: A Novel Therapeutic GalNAc-RNAi Platform to Downregulate Single and Multiple Genes
  • Presenter: Dmitry Samarsky, PhD, Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer
  • Time/Date: 2:55 pm-3:20 pm ET on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023
  • Location: Revere Hotel, Boston, USA

RNA Therapeutics USA Oral Presentation Details

  • Presentation Title: GalAhead™: a novel therapeutic GalNAc-RNAi platform to downregulate single and multiple Genes
  • Presenter: Jim Weterings, PhD, Sirnaomics Senior Director of Technology Innovation
  • Time/Date: 3:10 pm-3:50 pm ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Location: Horton Grand Hotel; San Diego, USA

19th Drug Discovery Nexus Oral Presentation Details

  • Presentation Title: GalAhead™: A Novel Therapeutic GalNAc-RNAi Platform to Downregulate Single and Multiple Genes
  • Presenter: Jack Wei, PhD, Sirnaomics Senior Director of Drug Discovery
  • Time/Date: 3:15 pm -3:40 pm ET on Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Location: Holiday Inn Express – Arena Towers; Amsterdam, Netherlands

About the GalAhead™ Technology

The GalAhead™ is a proprietary technology platform for RNAi therapeutics, developed by Sirnaomics. The GalAhead™ platform relies on unique RNA structures that allow the knockdown of single or multiple distinct mRNA targets, specifically two key technological components: mxRNA™ (miniaturized RNAi triggers) and muRNA™ (multi-unit RNAi triggers). mxRNAs™ are comprised of single ~30 nt long oligonucleotides to downregulate individual genes, while muRNA™ molecules are comprised of multiple oligonucleotides to silence two or more targets simultaneously. The targeted delivery technology has demonstrated specific liver hepatocyte targeting via a cell surface receptor ASGPR.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical neds and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. Based on its proprietary delivery technologies: Polypeptide Nanoparticle Formulation and the 2nd generation of GalNAc conjugation, the Group has established an enriched drug candidate pipeline. Sirnaomics is currently holding a leadership position on advancing RNAi therapeutics for oncology application with multiple successes of its clinical programs for STP705 and STP707. STP122G represents the first drug candidate of GalAhead™ technology entering clinical development. With establishment of the Group's manufacturing facility, Sirnaomics currently is undergoing a transition from a biotech company to a biopharma corporation. Learn more at: www.sirnaomics.com.

