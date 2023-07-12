Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on Two Proprietary Delivery Platforms at Upcoming Industry Conferences

News provided by

Sirnaomics

12 Jul, 2023, 08:40 ET

HONG KONG, Germantown, Md. and SUZHOU, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company", stock code: 2257, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company engaging in discovery and development of advanced RNAi therapeutics, hereby announces that Sirnaomics' Senior Director of Technology Innovation, Dr. Weterings will present the latest developments on its of GalAhead™, GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platforms and related pipeline programs at international industry conferences taking place in July. Sirnaomics' Vice President of  Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls processes, Dr. Welch will present the Polypeptide Nanoparticle platform's technology, at international industry conferences taking place in August.

9th Annual Drug Delivery Systems Presentation Details

  • Presentation Title: GalAhead™: A Proprietary GalNAc-RNAi Therapeutic Platform to Downregulate Single and Multiple Genes
  • Presenter: Jim Weterings, Ph.D., Sirnaomics Senior Director of Technology Innovation
  • Time/Date: 1:35 pm CEST on Wednesday, July 12, 2023
  • Location: Holiday Inn Amsterdam Arena Towers, the Netherlands
  • Presentation content:
    • Introduction to GalAhead, Sirnaomics' GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform
    • Validation of technology in vivo and in vitro
    • Progress report on GalAhead-based programs

2nd Annual Oligonucleotides CMC & Analytical Development Summit Presentation Details

  • Presentation Title: Challenges for Development, Scale Up & Production of Novel Oligonucleotide
  • Presenter: Richard Welch, Ph.D., Sirnaomics Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls
  • Time/Date: 12:15 pm ET on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023
  • Location: Boston, MA
  • Presentation Content:
    • Unique supply chain requirement challenges
    • Sourcing of CDMO support
    • Evaluating multiple regulatory challenges faced in a global production environment

  • Panel Discussion: Scaling Up & Meeting Oligonucleotide Demand
  • Time: 11:30 am
  • Panel Content:
    • Moving into non-rare disease areas and producing oligonucleotides at scale for larger populations
    • Evaluating technologies and the advantages and limitations of scale
    • Analytical readiness for process change and late phase: strategic, regulatory, and technical perspectives

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. Based on its proprietary delivery technologies: Polypeptide Nanoparticle Formulation and the 2nd generation of GalNAc conjugation, the Group has established an enriched drug candidate pipeline. Sirnaomics is currently holding a leadership position on advancing RNAi therapeutics for oncology application with multiple successes of its clinical programs for STP705 and STP707. STP122G represents the first drug candidate of GalAhead™ technology entering clinical development. With the establishment of the Group's manufacturing facility, Sirnaomics currently is undergoing a transition from a biotech company to a biopharma corporation. Learn more at: www.sirnaomics.com.

SOURCE Sirnaomics

Also from this source

Sirnaomics Establishes a Strategic Partnership with EDIRNA Inc., an RNA-Editing Therapeutic Company

Sirnaomics Advances STP705 for Squamous Cell Carcinoma In Situ into Late-Stage Clinical Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.