Sirnaomics to Present Preclinical STP705 Data Suggesting Reduction in Liver Fibrosis at AASLD Liver Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data from the use of its lead RNAi candidate STP705 in a liver fibrosis mouse model at The Liver Meeting, sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place November 8-12 in Boston, MA.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Publication Number: 2243

Abstract Title: "EFFECT ON LIVER FIBROSIS BY TGF-β1/COX-2 siRNA COMBINATION PRODUCT (STP705) IN A CCl4-INDUCED LIVER FIBROSIS MOUSE MODEL"

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Hall B

Poster Session Date & Time: Monday, November 11, 12:30 – 1:30 PM

Publication Number: 1920

Abstract Title: "EVALUATION OF TISSUE AND HEPATOCELLULAR DISTRIBUTION OF siRNA USING NOVEL HISTIDINE-LYSINE POLYPEPTIDE (HKP) NANOPARTICLE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN NAÏVE AND FIBROTIC LIVER MODELS"

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Hall B

Poster Session Date & Time: Monday, November 11, 12:30 – 1:30 PM

About STP705

STP705 is composed of two siRNA oligonucleotides targeting TGF-β1 and COX-2 mRNA respectively, and formulated in nanoparticles with Histidine-Lysine Co-Polymer peptide. Each individual siRNA was demonstrated to inhibit the expression of their target mRNA and combining the two siRNAs produces a synergistic effect that diminishes pro-fibrogenic and pro-inflammatory factors. Molecular analyses of the effects of administering the combination demonstrated that the inhibition of these targets had effects on downstream gene products associated with fibrosis including: α-SMA, Col1A1, and Col3A1. Additional data suggests that reductions in TGF-β1 and COX-2 lead to proapoptotic effects in fibroblasts. These observations suggest that STP705 has the potential for broad application in many inflammatory and fibrotic driven disease states.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in both USA and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors and corporate partnerships. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property and an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrosis, mainly liver diseases.

