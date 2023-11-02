Sirona Announces Support for SpaceX's Starlink Network, Allowing Radiologists to Practice from Anywhere

Sirona Medical, the leader in cloud-native radiology workflow software, today announces general support for SpaceX's Starlink platform, allowing Sirona's industry-leading performance from almost anywhere in the world.

"One of the biggest challenges to radiology's cloud transition over the last five years has been performance - principally image load times for PACS," said Raghu Nyamagoudar, VP of Engineering at Sirona. "As of today, not only has Sirona definitively solved these problems, but we've solved them for every radiologist in the country. Through Starlink, Sirona customers can now experience our best-in-class workflow performance from anywhere in the US that Starlink covers, and soon, from anywhere in the world."

  • Sirona Performance (Using Starlink Business):
    • P90 Time to First Image: 2.3 seconds
    • P90 Speech-to-Text Latency: <500ms

"Reading from the side of a mountain in Colorado with Sirona and Starlink gives me fast imaging load speeds, more accurate speech-to-text, and a more efficient workflow experience than I've had with any of the other PACS & reporting systems I've used," said Dr. Samir Mehta, Sirona's Head of Clinical Operations. "Any computer, anywhere, any time. Sirona really is changing the way radiologists practice medicine and making it easy for radiologists to practice. Remote reading and system upgrades were previously difficult for IT teams to manage, and with Sirona, are now as simple as logging in through any Chromium browser."

Since 2018, Sirona Medical has raised nearly $100m to rebuild radiology IT specifically for the cloud ("cloud native"). In addition to transforming the accessibility & value of AI to radiologists, Sirona's novel architecture allows practices to unify all of their disparate IT stacks onto a single universal reading platform, generating clinical efficiencies of as much as 25% from this unification alone. Now with support for Starlink, Sirona is democratizing the access radiologists have to the tools they need to practice.

"Sirona was founded to give every radiologist the tools to provide the best possible care to patients," said Cameron Andrews, Founder & CEO of Sirona. "That means allowing radiologists to read more efficiently, and from anywhere. With Sirona, radiologists in every rural community can experience the same value from Sirona's novel platform as their metropolitan colleagues. Today, that's helping our customers expand care to America's most rural communities, and tomorrow, will help radiologists across the world extend high-quality diagnostic care to patients that today don't have that access."

"We couldn't have bridged radiology's "cloud performance" gap without rebuilding radiology IT from the ground up as a unified cloud-native platform," said Dr. Mark Longo, CTO at Sirona. "This architecture is something novel to radiology and we're just scratching the surface of the user-facing value this new platform will allow us to build for radiologists and practices. We can't wait to share more of what we've built as part of our public launch on November 13th!"

Sirona will share details on how this best-in-class performance was achieved as part of their official product launch event on November 13th (register here).

For more information on Sirona, visit www.sironamedical.com
For more information on Starlink including coverage and performance, visit www.starlink.com 

