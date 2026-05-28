Sirona Medical and Everlight Radiology Announce Global Partnership, Transforming Care for Millions of Patients

Everlight's 800 radiologists will use Sirona's RadOS platform to deliver AI-powered care to 350 hospitals and millions of patients annually over the initial five-year term.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical, Inc. ("Sirona"), the leader in cloud-native radiology workflow software, today announced a five-year strategic partnership with Everlight Radiology ("Everlight"), the world's largest multinational teleradiology provider. Under the agreement, Everlight will deploy Sirona's RadOS platform — the industry's first unified, cloud-native radiology workflow solution — across its entire global operation, replacing its existing PACS and reporting solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the UAE, and South Africa. The commercial partnership is Sirona's first partnership outside the United States and is one of the largest radiology platform agreements ever signed.

Everlight logo

"This partnership marks the beginning of the cloud-native era in radiology software globally," said Andy Donaldson, Chief Technology Officer of Everlight Radiology. "Sirona has delivered an architecture that is fundamentally different from anything else in the market today – Sirona is unified, and cloud-native from the ground up. For teleradiology, that architectural distinction is existential, not incremental. Everlight is excited to be the first to bring this new disruptive technological paradigm to our doctors, patients, and hospital partners globally."

"Everlight has built one of the most technologically and operationally exceptional radiology practices in the world," said Ken Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer of Sirona Medical. "We're thrilled to be their partner as they continue their unprecedented growth in the global market, and to work with them to deliver the AI-powered future of radiology to patient care globally."

In addition to adopting Sirona's existing Platform AI suite, the two businesses will develop and implement industry-first agentic AI automations across Everlight's network aimed at improving both clinical and operational efficiency at global scale.

"Through Sirona's platform, Everlight will be able to build and deploy AI-powered automations across clinical, administrative, and operational workflows," said Jeff Oakman, Global Chief Operating Officer of Everlight Radiology. "This partnership will fundamentally transform how our radiologists practice, and position Everlight at the forefront of AI-enabled diagnostic medicine globally."

"Sirona was founded to accelerate the transition to AI-powered healthcare globally, and our partnership with Everlight has accelerated this mission by years," said Cameron Andrews, Founder and President of Sirona Medical. "Thanks to Everlight, patients and doctors outside the U.S. will benefit from technologies that would not have been exported for years. Everlight is leading the AI age globally, and we're proud to now be their partner in doing so."

"Technology and culture have always been the foundation of Everlight's success," said Rob Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Everlight Radiology. "Sirona is the only enterprise-grade cloud-native platform in radiology today. Our partnership will allow Everlight to do what we've always done: deliver quality care to patients anywhere, and the best clinical tools to our doctors everywhere."

Partnership Highlights

Unified, Cloud-Native PACS & Reporting: Everlight will replace its existing radiology imaging technology stack with Sirona's RadOS platform, integrating diagnostic viewing, reporting, PACS archive, worklist, and AI into a single cloud-native platform accessible from any browser, anywhere in the world.





Everlight will replace its existing radiology imaging technology stack with Sirona's RadOS platform, integrating diagnostic viewing, reporting, PACS archive, worklist, and AI into a single cloud-native platform accessible from any browser, anywhere in the world. Global Scale: The deployment spans six markets (Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa) with doctors on six continents, making it one of the most geographically expansive radiology platform deployments in history.





The deployment spans six markets (Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa) with doctors on six continents, making it one of the most geographically expansive radiology platform deployments in history. AI-Native Architecture: Everlight will gain access to Sirona's embedded AI orchestration layer and Amplify SDK, enabling the practice to build, deploy, and manage proprietary AI workflows across clinical and operational use cases.





Everlight will gain access to Sirona's embedded AI orchestration layer and Amplify SDK, enabling the practice to build, deploy, and manage proprietary AI workflows across clinical and operational use cases. Product Partnership: Sirona and Everlight will further develop and deliver Sirona's Agentic AI platform, and will collaborate on the design and development of other valuable features and workflows.





Sirona and Everlight will further develop and deliver Sirona's Agentic AI platform, and will collaborate on the design and development of other valuable features and workflows. In-House R&D: Everlight will build bespoke software and AI capabilities on top of Sirona's RadOS platform, leveraging Sirona's Platform Intelligence capabilities to build unique clinical and operational efficiencies, and other sources of competitive advantage.

About Everlight Radiology

Everlight Radiology is a global leader in teleradiology services, providing around-the-clock diagnostic imaging reporting to more than 350 hospitals across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond. Founded in 2006 by radiologists, Everlight connects over 800 consultant radiologists worldwide through its "follow-the-sun" model, ensuring every study is read by a fresh, focused physician during their daytime hours. Everlight is headquartered in London with operational hubs in Australia, New Zealand, India, and the UAE. For more information, visit www.everlightradiology.com.

About Sirona Medical, Inc.

Sirona Medical is the global leader in AI-native radiology workflow software. The company's cloud-native platform, RadOS, is the industry's first unified radiology operating system, bringing together the diagnostic viewer, reporter, PACS archive, worklist, and AI into a single efficient clinical workflow. Sirona enables radiologists to work faster, deploy AI more effectively, and deliver better care for patients from anywhere. Sirona is backed by over $110 million in venture capital and trusted by some of the largest radiology practices, hospitals, and health systems globally. For more information, visit www.sironamedical.com.

SOURCE Sirona Medical