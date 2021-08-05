Sirona Medical Emerges from Stealth with $22.5M in Series A to Scale Development Partnerships with Five Major Radiology Practices Across U.S.

"It's clear that to deliver on the promise of AI, we need to start by rebuilding the IT infrastructure in radiology." Tweet this

"Radiologists have a rare combination of medical and technical acumen, yet the technology provided to us thus far has only slowed us down, increasing opportunity for errors and in turn, decreasing our overall job satisfaction," said Jay Kaiser, MD, president, and medical director of CAIMA/ North Orthopedic Imaging Associates (NOIA). "We're incredibly excited to partner with Sirona, help develop the RadOS platform, and implement a solution that we believe will revolutionize the practice of radiology as we know it today."

Sirona Medical was founded in 2018 to build a new kind of IT system for radiology – free of historical design limitations – that relieves the pressures radiologists face by unifying existing radiology IT applications, worklist, viewer, and reporter, into a single, radiologist-centric platform. In 2020, when the company captured $22.5M in Series A and A-1 financing it underscored the vast opportunities for cloud-based solutions and artificial intelligence to transform radiology. The funding round, led by 8VC , helped Sirona expand business operations.

"It's clear that to deliver on the promise of AI, we need to start by rebuilding the IT infrastructure in radiology," said Francisco Gimenez, partner, 8VC. "Sirona's deep radiology expertise combined with its AI and cloud-based tools make the company uniquely positioned to improve the efficiency of radiology practices and address the market demand for technology-enhanced, real-time image interpretation."

"For far too long, radiology IT vendors have operated in silos, forcing highly-skilled radiologists to spend more time wrestling with inefficient technologies than on improving patient care," said Cameron Andrews, CEO of Sirona Medical. "Our platform enables radiologists to keep their eyes focused on the medical image, helping them uncover critical findings for faster diagnosis and better patient outcomes."

Sirona Medical is currently led by a team of software engineers, data scientists, and radiology professionals including Alan Kaye, MD, chief medical officer and former president of the American College of Radiology (ACR), as well as industry veterans from Sectra, Arterys, R2 Technologies, and others. Notable advisors include Curt Langlotz, MD, Ph.D., director at the Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging (AIMI) at Stanford University; Chris Wood, former CTO at Intelerad; Ron Paulus, former CEO at Mission Health, and; Bob Baumgartner, executive chairman of the board at the Center for Diagnostic Imaging.

"Radiologists readily embrace cutting-edge technology, yet vendors to date haven't been able to solve our usability and workflow problems as we are still wrestling with siloed IT tools," said Gregory Nicola, MD, Hackensack Radiology Group. "We need to replace existing radiology workflow tools for ones that allow us to view, read and report on medical images in a unified, adaptable, and cloud-based format. If we are truly able to redefine the radiology workflow as we know through unified IT systems, it will be a game-changer for the industry at large."

Sirona Medical Inc. is addressing the needs of today's radiology practices with a novel cloud-based platform that unifies radiology IT applications – worklist, viewer, and reporter – onto a single, streamlined Workspace. Sirona's radiology operating system (RadOS) puts radiologists in the driver's seat with AI-powered solutions that simplify their workflow and amplify their work product. Based in San Francisco, CA, Sirona Medical is founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, with the goal of enabling radiologists to work as fast as they can think. For more information, please visit www.sironamedical.com .

