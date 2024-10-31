Sirona Medical Expands Rapidly, Signs Nine New Radiology Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical , a pioneer in cloud-native radiology workflow software solutions, announces the addition of nine new radiology practices to its Unify platform. Among them are Kansas Imaging Consultants, Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg, Diagnostic Medical Group of Southern California, Cascaid Health, Newport Diagnostic Center, and Jacobson Memorial Hospital. These practices join Sirona's nationwide network, marking a significant milestone in the platform's growth and solidifying its position as a leader in the radiology industry.

Unify is Sirona's flagship unified radiology workflow solution, which includes reporting, PACS, diagnostic viewing, universal worklist, and cutting-edge AI capabilities (including impression generation). Since its launch a year ago, Sirona Unify has rapidly gained traction. "We now expect roughly 20 new practices to go live on the full Unify platform during 2025," said Bill Corsten, Sirona Medical's COO.

Dr. John Anderson, Radiologist and Vice President of Kansas Imaging Consultants, expressed his excitement about the future of radiology with Sirona, stating, "Sirona is uniquely able to provide the tools independent practices like ours require to thrive in the current radiology landscape. Their cloud-native unified platform is essential to our continued growth and success."

Ian Gass, CEO of Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg, expressed similar enthusiasm: "Sirona's Unify platform is truly transformative, enabling us to deliver faster, more accurate diagnoses while optimizing our workflow and operational efficiency. It's a game-changer for the future of radiology."

Sirona is radiology's first modern workflow platform and was built from the ground up for the cloud to:

Streamline radiology workflows by consolidating all the clinical software radiologists need to practice into a single platform, simplifying operations and reducing the complexity of technology management.

Simplify data security and access using advanced protocols, supporting industry standards, and providing safeguards against cyber threats.

Provide real-time monitoring that enables potential issues to be addressed proactively.

Enable seamless integration and deployment of both 1st and 3rd party AI algorithms.

Support continuous innovation and updates, ensuring practices can access the latest tools.

"In 2018, Sirona embarked on radiology's most ambitious software engineering effort since digitization," said Cameron Andrews, Sirona's Founder. "A year after we launched Unify publicly, it's clear that all practices - large and small, private or public, hospitals, and health systems - are ready for something new from their radiology IT software. Unify's explosive growth since launch represents the beginning of a new, cloud-native era in radiology IT software, one Sirona has been building towards for nearly seven years."

Sirona Medical will also exhibit at the Radiological Society for North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago, Dec 1 - 4. They will be in Booth #5509 - South Hall, AI Showcase. Learn more here and book your demo now to learn about each of our three subscription options:

Sirona Unify : Sirona's flagship unified radiology workflow solution includes PACS, diagnostic viewing, reporting, worklist, AI (including impression generation), and more. Unify can be deployed as an overlay of your existing tech stack or as a full PACS replacement, simplifying practice growth. Sirona Reporting : Sirona's next-generation reporting module is available as a standalone service. Sirona Business Continuity : Sirona's always-on, fully redundant overlay workflow and archive platform.

To learn more about Sirona Medical and its revolutionary platform, watch last year's launch event video.

About Sirona Medical Inc.

Sirona Medical Inc. is addressing the needs of today's radiology practices with a novel cloud-native platform that unifies radiology IT applications — worklist, viewer, reporter, archive, and AI — into a single, streamlined workspace. Sirona's radiology operating system (RadOS) represents the first-of-its-kind rearchitecting of an enterprise imaging IT infrastructure. It puts radiologists in the driver's seat with novel AI-powered solutions that simplify their workflow and amplify their work product. Based in San Francisco, CA, Sirona Medical is founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, enabling radiologists to work as fast as they can think. To learn more about how Sirona Medical can enhance your radiology practice, visit www.sironamedical.com .

