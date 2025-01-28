Sirona Medical Taps Radiology IT Veteran Ken Kaufman to be CEO in Next Stage of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical, a leader in cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, announced the appointment of Ken Kaufman as Chief Executive Officer. Kaufman is a seasoned executive and business builder with a distinguished career spanning radiology and healthcare IT. His extensive leadership experience includes pivotal roles at McKesson, Allscripts, IDX System Corporation, and A-Life Medical, among others.

Proven Track Record of Innovation and Leadership in Healthcare IT

Ken Kaufman has consistently delivered transformative results throughout his career. At IDX Systems, he led the development and marketing of the company's EMR business, culminating in the division's acquisition by Allscripts in 2000. He then joined A-Life Medical as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the creation of an NLP-powered medical coding application for radiology reports, a groundbreaking AI application that demonstrated early the power of NLP and AI.

After joining McKesson in 2002, Kaufman held several key leadership roles. He personally facilitated the sale of an extensive number of PACS systems and dedicated thousands of hours to working directly with radiologists to understand their needs. Kaufman was later tasked with leading McKesson's International Customer Operations, which spanned several continents and encompassed many product lines, including its Imaging and Cardiology Solutions divisions. During his tenure, McKesson's PACS business grew from a modest footprint to one of the largest install bases in the United States, as well as achieving the single largest PACS deployment of its time in Ireland on a single PACS instance. McKesson, now part of Optum, continues to hold a leadership position in enterprise PACS solutions.

In 2010, Kaufman co-founded PureWellness, a cloud-native population health software company. The company grew to serve over 15 million users and secured enterprise contracts with major clients such as LinkedIn, BlackRock, Microsoft, and dozens of large health plans. Following PureWellness' acquisition by Cerner Corporation in a nine-figure deal, Kaufman served as Vice President and General Manager of Population Health, advancing Cerner's strategic initiatives in the field.

A Vision for Radiology's Future

Ken Kaufman sees radiology on the cusp of its next digital transformation:

"It's clear that Sirona is positioned to become one of the most valuable software companies in healthcare. Radiologists and practices need a fully AI-powered and cloud-native solution—like those utilized in most industries—to meet the demands of modern medicine. I couldn't be more excited to partner with Cameron and the Sirona team to deliver radiology's first fully AI and cloud-native platform, empowering radiologists to practice everywhere."

Cameron Andrews, Sirona's Founder and President, shared his enthusiasm for Kaufman's appointment:

"Six years ago, we started Sirona to accelerate the transition to a cloud-based, AI-powered healthcare platform. Every day since, we've worked tirelessly to fulfill that promise—first with our development partners and now with practices worldwide. Ken's appointment represents a significant milestone. With a CEO who has driven this kind of transformation twice before, Sirona is fully equipped to lead radiology into its next era. I am thrilled to partner with Ken and am confident his leadership will propel us toward our mission to revolutionize radiology."

Driving Innovation and Growth at Sirona Medical

Under Kaufman's leadership, Sirona Medical will continue to expand its commercial operations and enhance its AI/Cloud-native platform, enabling radiologists at private practices, hospitals, and health systems to achieve unprecedented clinical efficiency. The company offers three subscription models for its transformative platform:

Sirona Unify: A flagship radiology workflow solution that includes PACS, diagnostic viewing, reporting, worklist, AI-powered impression generation, and more. Unify can be deployed as an overlay for existing tech stacks or as a full PACS replacement.

A flagship radiology workflow solution that includes PACS, diagnostic viewing, reporting, worklist, AI-powered impression generation, and more. Unify can be deployed as an overlay for existing tech stacks or as a full PACS replacement. Sirona Reporting: A next-generation reporting module available as a standalone service.

A next-generation reporting module available as a standalone service. Sirona Business Continuity: An always-on, fully redundant overlay workflow and archive platform.

About Sirona Medical Inc.

Sirona is redefining radiology workflows with a cloud-native platform that unifies worklist, viewer, reporter, archive, and AI into a single, streamlined workspace. Purpose-built for radiologists, Sirona's platform simplifies workflows and amplifies productivity, empowering practitioners to work as fast as they think. Based in San Francisco, CA, Sirona Medical is founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, to enable radiologists to work as fast as they can think.

