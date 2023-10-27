Sirtex Medical Announces Commercial Availability of New LAVA® Liquid Embolic System

News provided by

Sirtex

27 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

Sirtex unveils first-of-its-kind product to treat peripheral vascular hemorrhage

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the commercial availability of the LAVA® Liquid Embolic System, the first and only liquid embolic approved for the treatment of peripheral vascular hemorrhage.

LAVA® provides volume and viscosity options that optimize the flexibility needed to treat patients with controlled target vessel occlusion. The product's 2mL and 6mL options are optimized for the peripheral vasculature, and its viscosity options allow for the distal embolization of small vessels that may be inaccessible via other embolics.

"This product's ability to maximize the packing density within the target vessel is incredibly important, as it allows us to minimize the likelihood of a future recurrence or restoration of vessel patency," said Dr. Gary Siskin, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Radiology at Albany Medical Center.

In a study of the LAVA® Liquid Embolic System for the embolic treatment of arterial hemorrhage in peripheral vasculature, the product met both the primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, with 100% of patients experiencing no major adverse events in 30 days and 94% of lesions meeting clinical success in 30 days.

"The trial was an incredible success. Our goal was to achieve 70% efficacy for the existing data and outcomes, but we were able to achieve 94% efficacy," said Dr. Bulent Arslan, Professor of the Division of Interventional Radiology and Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology at RUSH Medical College. "I'm overjoyed that it's now available for all of our patients."

"The approval and availability of LAVA® is especially meaningful to our team because it is addressing previously unmet needs in vascular medicine, with the potential to create significant impact on patients' lives," said Matt Schmidt, Chief Commercial Officer of Sirtex. "We are delighted to expand our Sirtex product portfolio with this treatment milestone that directly furthers our mission to improve the quality and longevity of patient lives through innovative medical solutions, and we thank everyone who played a role to achieve it."

About Sirtex
Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com.

APM-GL-001-09-23

SOURCE Sirtex

Also from this source

Sirtex Medical Announces Collaboration Agreement with Magle Group for EmboCept® S DSM 50 μm

Sirtex Medical Announces Collaboration Agreement with Magle Group for EmboCept® S DSM 50 μm

Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the establishment of a collaboration and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.