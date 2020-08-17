Sirtex Medical announces partnership with Magle Chemoswed

Collaboration grants Sirtex global use of innovative technology to develop novel imaging agent for interventional oncology

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirtex Medical US Holdings, Inc. ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of targeted liver cancer therapies, announced a collaboration with Magle Chemoswed, a Malmö, Sweden-based contract development and manufacturing organization that serves companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry on a contract basis.

Sirtex Medical and Magle Chemoswed's development and commercial agreement is focused on generating a novel imaging agent for use in the interventional oncology field. The development program will begin in Q3 of 2020. Sirtex will have the exclusive license and commercialization rights in the defined field of use. Magle Chemoswed maintains rights to its technology platform and to exclusively manufacture the product for supply to Sirtex.

"Our partnership with Magle Chemoswed marks an important step in our company growth, portfolio expansion and investment in patient-centered care worldwide," said Kevin R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sirtex. "We're honored to utilize this technology platform to advance innovative therapies for patients."

"This is an incredibly exciting collaboration with a recognized global leader in the industry. Sirtex will be able to nimbly move the project from development to regulatory approvals and commercialization, and we look forward to working closely with their team for optimal success," says Justin Pierce, Magle Chemoswed's CEO.

"We're thrilled to begin the collaborative program with Magle Chemoswed to combine our resources and expertise," said Mark Turco, Global Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Research and Development of Sirtex. "This technology will open the door to new product development opportunities for optimal patient care."

About Sirtex

Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. More than 100,000 doses have been supplied to treat patients with liver cancer at more than 1,300 medical centers in over 45 countries. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com. SIR-Spheres® is a registered trademark of Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd.

