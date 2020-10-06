Sirtex Medical appoints Francis Jannot as Executive Vice President of International Sales

With more than two decades of global sales leadership experience in the healthcare industry, including interventional cardiology, vascular and interventional radiology, Mr. Jannot will lead sales outside the United States, Canada and China, and will be the driving force behind the continued development and growth of the company's targeted interventional oncology markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Jannot's strategic sales perspective and international market entry expertise will be important assets as Sirtex continues its journey to serve more patients around the globe and improve the quality and longevity of patients' lives through innovative interventional oncology solutions. Under Mr. Jannot's leadership, the implementation of best-in-class sales processes and both organic and inorganic growth in international marketing will be leading areas of focus.

"Mr. Jannot brings extensive experience and expertise in the healthcare industry space, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Kevin R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sirtex. "His appointment marks an important milestone as we begin to expand into new markets around the globe and continue to further our mission of patient-first oncology innovation."

Based in Paris, France, Mr. Jannot will serve as a member of the Senior Leadership Team and report directly to Mr. Smith.

"I am honored to be joining Sirtex at this exciting time of growth for the company," said Mr. Jannot. "Sirtex has an outstanding team and an important mission to deliver the best therapies to patients living with cancer, and I am proud to join in this critical endeavor."

Francis holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Paris and a master's degree in marketing from ISG International Business School in Paris.

Prior to joining Sirtex, Mr. Jannot worked for Boston Scientific, where he served as Vice President of Global Commercial Operations for the structural heart valves business unit. In this role, he was responsible for driving global sales revenues, overseeing international product launches and integrating international commercial, marketing, training and customer service teams. Prior to working for Boston Scientific, Francis was Vice President of Sales and Marketing Europe at Symetis, a start-up dedicated to the transcatheter aortic valve implantation market. He has also held various sales and marketing leadership positions at Biotronik, AGA Medical, Medtronic France.

About Sirtex

Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. More than 100,000 doses have been supplied to treat patients with liver cancer at more than 1,300 medical centers in over 45 countries. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com. SIR-Spheres® is a registered trademark of Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd.

