Sirtex Medical Appoints Matt Schmidt as New Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors Member

WOBURN, Mass., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the appointment of Matt Schmidt as chief executive officer and board of directors member, effective March 25.

Since joining Sirtex in 2023, Schmidt has been an integral part of the company's executive leadership team, collaborating with senior leaders and shareholders to set corporate strategy, accelerate organizational performance, deliver strong results and build a winning culture.

"I am confident Matt will advance Sirtex's vision of providing minimally invasive cancer and embolization therapies to more patients around the globe," said Dr. Weikun Tang, chairman of Grand Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. "Matt's performance-driven leadership capabilities, as well as his commitment to partner with physicians to provide patients with innovative solutions, positions him as the right person to lead Sirtex into its next phase of growth. We are excited to work closely with Matt as Sirtex continues to create value for patients, physicians, employees and shareholders."

With 20 years of industry experience and expertise, Schmidt joined Sirtex as executive vice president of global sales in February 2023 and was subsequently promoted to chief commercial officer in August. He previously held leadership positions at Abbott Vascular, including divisional vice president, where he was responsible for leading the company's U.S. coronary interventional cardiology device business, overseeing sales, marketing, commercial excellence and customer engagement. Prior to that role, Schmidt was divisional vice president and general manager for Abbott's vascular business in Japan. He earned an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Goshen College in Indiana.

"I am optimistic about the future and honored to lead the Sirtex team during this exciting time in company history, especially given some of the transformative solutions we have brought to market over the last year," said Schmidt. "We are a patient-centered organization with talented employees who are dedicated to improving lives. I am very much looking forward to what we will achieve together."

About Sirtex

Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve the quality and longevity of patients' lives by providing innovative minimally invasive cancer and embolization therapies. Sirtex's current lead offering in its product portfolio is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com.

