SIRUI 50mm f/1.8 1.33x Anamorphic Lens - the Next Step in the Evolution of Cinematic Photography and Filmmaking

GUANGDONG, China, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRUI, a veteran Chinese camera accessories manufacturer, released its 50mm f/1.8 1.33x lens on Indiegogo on Dec. 10. SIRUI anamorphic lens produces image circle covering APS-C sensors and comes in versions with Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X-mount, and Micro 4/3 mount. Weighing in at only 560g, this compact, sturdy, and durable lens is perfect for on-the-go filmmaking.

Express a cinematic side

SIRUI anamorphic lens is a must-have for filmmakers who want to create works with the widescreen aspect ratio and Hollywood-style lens flare. Compared to the traditional 50mm APS-C lens, it boosts the horizontal field of view by 33% to achieve a FOV equivalent to an APS-C 37.5mm lens. In a 16:9 setting, users can easily produce a cinematic 2.4:1 widescreen video.

Built with a precision optical structure and multiple layers of nano-coating, SIRUI anamorphic camera lens will deliver a vivid, recognizable horizontal blue flare. Another characteristic of the SIRUI anamorphic lens is the out-of-focus elements. The lens has a large F1.8 aperture ring, which optimizes the depth of view to create an oval bokeh effect. Each lens has 10 aperture blades that create specular out-of-focus highlights and more pleasing bokeh.

Adopted German-manufactured Schott optical glass lens elements, together with the robust aluminum body and copper core, the SIRUI anamorphic lens achieves focal length, zoom, and aperture with smooth, consistent precision to create ultra-wide rectangular aspect ratios.

"Shooting anamorphic is notorious for being prohibitively expensive for indie filmmakers. We've made the lens smaller and lighter, and its affordable price allows everyone in the mass market to have a chance to produce film-level works, a meaningful way to promote photographic creations," SIRUI Marketing Director Sonny Liu said.

Specification

Lens structure: 11 elements in 8 groups

Aperture blades: 10

Aperture: f/1.8-f/16

Sensor Coverage: up to APS-C

Shooting distance: 0.85m to infinity

to infinity Focus method: manual focus only

Maximum magnification: 1:15.38(V), 1:20.17(H)

Filter spec: M67 x 0.75

Rotation angle of the focus ring: 143.6°

Max. diameter: 68.2mm (2.69″)

Diameter of the focus ring: 61.7mm (2.43″)

Total length (without lens caps): approx. 106.6mm (4.2″)

Weight: approx. 553-562g (1.22-1.24 lbs)

Lens mount: Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X-mount, M4/3 mount

Price and Availability

SIRUI 50mm f/1.8 anamorphic lens is available for pre-order on Indiegogo . Bring it home at US$599 with our Early Bird Deal (MSRP €699/ US$699). Estimated shipping time: at the end of February 2020.

About SIRUI

Founded in 2001, Guangdong SIRUI Optical Co., Ltd is a veteran manufacturer of professional photographic and video support equipment, creating a wonderfully seamless system of tripods, camera monopods, tripod heads, camera backpacks, shoulder bags, camera humidity control, and safety cabinets. Now SIRUI is thrilled to bring users the 50mm f/1.8 anamorphic lens to cinematize their shots.

Contact Information

Website:www.sirui.com

Email: sales@sirui-photo.com

Related Images

sirui-50mm-f-1-8-1-33x-anamorphic.jpg

SIRUI 50mm f/1.8 1.33x Anamorphic Lens

Express a cinematic side

Related Links

Purchasing Link

SOURCE SIRUI

Related Links

http://www.sirui.com

