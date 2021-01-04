SIRUI Launch 24mm F2.8 1.33x Anamorphic Lens in Micro Four Thirds, Sony E, Canon EF-M, Nikon Z and Fujifilm X Mounts

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRUI has today introduced a groundbreaking new 24mm F2.8 1.33x lens that redefines what is possible from a wide-angle anamorphic optic. It features the beautiful stretched oval bokeh and streaked lens flares that Sirui's affordable anamorphic lenses have become known for, combined with a new wider field of view.

Options for affordable wide anamorphic shooting have been very limited until now. Traditional wide-angle anamorphic cinema lenses have cost tens of thousands of dollars, while DIY anamorphic adapters based on optics designed for projection don't cover wider angles. In addition, most of these solutions have limited close focus.

The SIRUI 24mm F2.8 is designed from the ground up to address these needs. The lens features a 1.33x squeeze factor and has an imaging circle that covers APS-C sized sensors. It is available in native mounts for Micro Four Thirds, Sony E, Canon EF-M, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X cameras and is sturdily built with an all-metal body. Front filter size is 77mm and the lens barrel is non-rotating, which allows for easy use of variable ND and other filters. With persistent efforts, the SIRUI R&D team resolved key technical problems to deliver a previously impossible 0.6m minimum focusing distance - all without the need for additional diopters.

The fast F2.8 aperture of the 24mm lens allows foreground objects to stand out against smoothly blurred backgrounds and night scenes to be perfectly captured. Combining the fast aperture with the 0.6m close focus also makes for interesting close-up options.

The new 24mm joins the company's existing 50mm and 35mm 1.33x anamorphic lenses to form a set of lenses that share common aesthetics and handling. Cinematographers can now use the lens trio to tell complete cinematic stories with SIRUI's signature look, switching freely between scenes while maintaining common background rendering.

Sirui lenses truly enhance the artistic appeal of your footage and immerse your audience in an anamorphic world.

Specifications

Model: SIRUI 24mm F2.8 Anamorphic 1.33X

Focal Length: 24mm

Maximum Aperture: F2.8

Minimum Aperture: F16

Lens Structure:13 Elements in 10 Groups

Aperture Blades: 8

Maximum Support Frame: APS-C

Shooting Distance: 0.6m(2f) - infinity

Focus Method: Manual Focusing

Maximum Magnification: 1:21.99(V),1:29.07 (H)

Filter Spec: M72 x 0.75

Rotation Angle of the Focus Ring: 189.6°

Max. Diameter: 74mm/2.91inches

The diameter of the Focus Ring: 64.6mm/2.54inches

Weight(g/lbs): MFT Mount: 770/1.70; E Mount: 780/1.72; X Mount: 780/1.72; EF-M Mount: 780/1.72; Z Mount: 810/1.79

Total Length (Lens Cap Not Included) (mm/inch): MFT Mount: 124.9/4,92; E Mount: 126.1/4.96; X Mount: 126.4/4.98; EF-M Mount: 126.1/4.96; Z Mount: 128.1/5.04

Price and Availability

SIRUI 24mm F2.8 1.33x Anamorphic Lens is available for Super early bird price on the Indiegogo crowdfunding project at USD 749. Super early bird Orders are estimated to ship by January.

Contact Information

Website: www.sirui.com

Email: [email protected]

