Sirva Appoints Lauren Aste As Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirva Worldwide, Inc. ("Sirva" or the "Company"), the largest global relocation and moving services provider, today announced the appointment of Lauren Aste as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer effective immediately. Lauren succeeds General Counsel Jeff Margolis.

Lauren brings more than two decades of leadership in global legal and compliance to Sirva, having most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at CWT, a global business travel management company operating in approximately 150 countries. Lauren's experience spans across global corporate finance, strategic M&A, restructuring, investor relations, technology, privacy, employee matters, regulatory affairs, enterprise risk management, corporate social responsibility, compliance, litigation, and governance.

Based in London, Lauren is an accomplished leader in the travel & transportation sector, having been named Great British Businesswoman of the Year in Travel & Logistics in 2025.

Prior to CWT, Lauren was in private practice with international law firms Dechert LLP in London and Chadbourne & Parke LLP in New York. Lauren also spent several years living and working for CWT in Paris.

"I am delighted to welcome Lauren to the Sirva Management Team," said Carlyn Taylor, Sirva Chief Executive Officer. " Lauren brings a unique set of legal, transactional and strategic skills to our general counsel role that will help us accomplish our strategic imperatives of speed, technology innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional customer service on a global scale. I expect Lauren to have a meaningful impact on our growth strategy and bring value to our clients, agents, employees and suppliers. Lauren's global mindset will help support our international growth and will also strengthen our presence in the UK at an executive level."

"I could not be more excited to join Sirva at this important moment in the company's growth trajectory," said Lauren Aste. "Having lived and worked in multiple countries and personally experienced the value of global mobility and cross-cultural exchange, I am passionate about Sirva's mission and guiding principles – to be smart, helpful, human and responsible -- as well as its people-centered approach. I look forward to bringing my experience to support Sirva in driving innovation across the global mobility industry and achieving positive outcomes for all its stakeholders."

In addition to her executive role, Lauren is an Independent Member of Council at University of Exeter. She also serves as Board Chair of the World Childhood Foundation, a royal foundation established by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden to end violence against children.

Lauren holds a BA from Wellesley College, a JD from New York University (NYU) School of Law, and an MA in French Studies from New York University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. She is admitted to the Bars of New York and Connecticut and is also a qualified solicitor in England and Wales.

About Sirva

Sirva is the leading global provider of relocation and moving services, offering employee relocation solutions to corporate clients and global moving services to consumers. With 77 locations servicing 190+ countries, we offer an unparalleled global footprint backed by extensive product offerings and robust technology solutions that support organizations' global and diverse workforces. From relocation and household goods moving to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of brands (Including Sirva, Allied, northAmerican, Global Van Lines, Alliance, and Sirva Mortgage) provide a superior relocation and moving experience to both corporate and consumer clients. Sirva is a flexible and reliable provider for relocations of any size, frequency, and complexity.

Media Contact:

FGS Global for Sirva

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirva Worldwide