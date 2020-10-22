SIRVA Launches MoovScout®, A New Technology To Digitalize Its Moving Process Across The Globe

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRVA Inc., a leading global relocation and moving company, today launched its newest technology, MoovScout, powered by SIRVA Innovation.

SIRVA's unique worldwide product, MoovScout, is an app that will standardize and digitalize workflow processes in real time for their global moving crews, directly impacting the customer experience. The digitization of the moving process will save time and extra work, resulting in user experience improvement, lesser claims, faster results, and better efficiency throughout the moving process.

MoovScout's digitalized process renders, archives, and distributes all necessary documentation — print and visual — in a fraction of the time needed for manual processes. Through secure application program interfaces (APIs), the app captures underlying data for immediate use by the moving company, service providers, customers, and clients in real time, when connected.

SIRVA's MoovScout App at-a-glance:

Platform and device agnostic to accommodate a diverse global user base

Used by moving companies to digitalize the process

Fully functional offline, allowing for work to be completed in remote areas with no Internet connection or where the connection is weak or inconsistent

Streamlines and simplifies workflow and inventorying process

Allows driver profiles and signatures to be easily configured and applied to all paperwork with the touch of a button

Easily captures digital customer signatures

Provides easy-access to market-specific rules and validations

Automatically translates to any major language

SIRVA Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Oberdorf credits SIRVA's commitment to enhance our user and customer experience as a key factor in the development of MoovScout. "Since drivers and crews have a great deal to manage when servicing customers during a move, they benefit from an app that is intuitive, streamlines processes, and allows them to focus more fully on the customer," said Oberdorf. "Because customers all have unique needs, it was critical that the design be flexible and adaptable to a myriad of scenarios, and that it offer functionality that covers virtually every aspect of the moving process – whether it is an international or domestic move."

ABOUT SIRVA, Inc.

SIRVA, Inc. is a global leader in moving and relocation services, offering solutions for mobility programs to companies of every size. With 75 owned locations and more than 1,000 franchised and agent locations in 177 countries, we offer unmatched global breadth supported by localized attention and innovative technology that strikes the right balance of self service and human support. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving, Allied, northAmerican and SMARTBOX) provides the only integrated moving/relocation solution in the industry. By leveraging our global network, we deliver a superior experience that only a "one-stop shop" can provide.

