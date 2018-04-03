SIRVA Vice President, Global Consulting recognized with a 2018 ERC Meritorious Service Award

Taryn has been a prominent, global ERC voice through her participation in webinars, facilitating conference sessions, moderating panels and in print, having authored an article in the November 2017 issue of Mobility Magazine.

Taryn encourages Mobility leaders to look beyond the day to day transactional elements of relocation to develop and implement mobility programs that facilitate business growth and support organizational talent strategies. The development of domestic and global programs that provide flexibility while facilitating "smart" deployment is critical for a successful partnership between mobility program administrators, customers and employees, and presents opportunities and tools to overcome business and talent challenges.

"It is an honor to have ERC recognize Taryn for her expertise in Mobility program management and strategy," said Linda Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at SIRVA. "This is a well-deserved recognition that I know she appreciates."

About SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving

SIRVA is a leading partner for corporations to outsource their mobility needs, relocating and moving their executives and staff globally. SIRVA offers an extensive portfolio of mobility services across approximately 170 countries providing an end-to-end solution to deliver an enhanced mobility experience and program control and security for customers. SIRVA has a portfolio of well-known and recognizable brands including Allied, northAmerican, SMARTBOX, and Allied Pickfords. For more information please visit www.sirva.com.

About Worldwide ERC

Since 1964, Worldwide ERC® has been committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe. A global not-for-profit organization, we are headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, and are the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For more information, visit www.WorldwideERC.org.

