SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving, and Capital Group wins Best Vendor Partnership and Excellence in Inclusion & Diversity award

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRVA, Inc. the leading global relocation and moving service provider, and their client, Capital Group, won the awards for Best Vendor Partnership: Corporate Organization & Relocation Management Company at this year's FEM Americas EMMAs, and Excellence in Inclusion & Diversity at the 2019 Think Relocate Awards.

Launched by Relocate in 2007 as the very first awards scheme for the global mobility and relocation sector, the Relocate Awards recognize excellence, celebrate the contribution of relocation to business, and reward best practices. The awards honor individuals, teams, policy and innovation, with categories for both HR and service providers.

The FEM EMMAs are the premier awards for the global mobility and International HR industry where key figures, leaders and companies gather to celebrate the brightest and best in the Americas region. This year, the FEM EMMAs saw entries across 22 categories, with the independent judging panel made up of industry experts.

The judges commented on SIRVA's entry saying, "An exceptional example of a partnership in action! Strong focus on both assignee experience and business benefits."

SIRVA has taken strides with innovating the relocation industry, technology and overall relationship building with its clients.

Understanding that diversity is hugely complex, varying per region, Capital Group entrusts SIRVA to bring their in-depth local knowledge on a global scale, which has helped inform their relocation program.

About SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving is a global leader in moving and relocation services, offering solutions for mobility programs to companies of every size. With 58 locations in 177 countries, we offer unmatched global breadth supported by localized attention and innovative technology that strikes the right balance of self service and human support. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (SIRVA, Team Relocations, Allied, northAmerican, Allied Pickfords & SMARTBOX) provides the only integrated moving/relocation solution in the industry. By leveraging our global network, we deliver a superior experience that only a "one-stop shop" can provide.

About FEM

The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) is a real-world and online community for the global mobility and HR industry. Our mission is to distil best practice across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through our multi-platform of content and events we encourage dialogue and enable mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM holds annual Summits and EMMAs awards ceremonies in the Americas, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) as well as Conferences in Amsterdam, Australia and Houston. FEM also has a worldwide network of more than 40 Chapters, including Belgium, Czech Republic, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Luxemburg, Madrid, Munich, Paris, Tel Aviv, Zurich.

