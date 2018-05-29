SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving Places 1st, 2nd and 3rd for Best Vendor Partnership - Relocation Management Company at the 2018 FEM EMMA Awards

The awards were announced at the FEM Americas EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards) in San Diego, CA on May 24, 2018 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort. The FEM Americas EMMAs is an evening dedicated to celebrating success, best practice and outstanding contribution to global mobility. The awards celebrate the best and brightest of the global mobility industry and the supporting suppliers and vendors.

"Being recognized for the strategic partnerships we have with our clients is the type of recognition that I value greatly," said Tom Oberdorf, Chief Executive Officer at SIRVA. "Congratulations to Kerwin Guillermo and the team at HPE, Ish Bajwa and the team at Capital Group and Nev Naidoo and the team at Honeywell for sharing these honors with us."

About SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving (SIRVA) is a leading partner for corporations to outsource their mobility needs, relocating and moving their executives and staff globally. SIRVA offers an extensive portfolio of mobility services across approximately 170 countries providing an end-to-end solution to deliver an enhanced mobility experience and program control and security for customers. SIRVA has a portfolio of well-known and recognizable brands including Allied, northAmerican, SMARTBOX, and Allied Pickfords. For more information please visit www.sirva.com.

About FEM

Since establishment in 2008, The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) has grown into the premier worldwide community for Global Mobility professionals. Headquartered in London, the organisation was acquired by Centaur Media in 2012. Our acquisition has enabled our team to grow with dedicated members for conference production, events organisation and content creation.

