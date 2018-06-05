Sirved, Canada's Best Menu App, Supports Canadian Tigers Fan Night and Mental Health Issues

WINDSOR, Ontario, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirved is teaming up with the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Detroit Tigers for a fun night of baseball and to support the Sole Focus Mental Health Project. On June 12, the Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 p.m. on Canadian Tigers Fan Night. Sirved, Canada's dynamic restaurant app, is getting behind the Canadian Tigers Fan Night to support mental health issues. Purchase tickets here: https://www.mlb.com/tigers/tickets/specials/canadian-tigers-fan

Sirved is teaming up with the Canadian Mental Health Sirved - Because menus shouldn't be so damn hard to find

Sirved.com is a new restaurant search engine and mobile app tool dedicated to menu discovery that empowers people to find rare, unusual, obscure foods and almost any food people crave, served at local restaurants in every city or town.

In any given year 1 in 5 Canadians will have a mental health or addiction issue. In any given week at least 500,000 Canadians are unable to work due to mental health problems. That's why the team at Sirved, Canada's dynamic restaurant app, are getting behind the Canadian Tigers Fan Night to support mental health issues.

Purchasing a ticket to this exciting event will gets fans a limited edition Canadian Tigers fan hat and a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association. It's a triple play giveaway brought to fans by Sirved. Every ticket for this amazing event supports the Sole Focus Project. Its goal is to create a legacy fund to further enhance and distribute mental wellness education, as well as awareness and training in the community. This project ensures the longevity and sustainability of programs not funded by the government and provides support to many in the Windsor-Essex region.

The Sole Focus Project has proven itself successful in providing training sessions on mental health, suicide prevention and workplace wellness programs. It also takes initiative in addressing the stigma around mental health issues.

Sirved has been a supporter of the Canadian Mental Health Association and its initiatives for several years now. Kyle Brown, one of the co-founders of Sirved reports: "Working with CMHA is a reflection of how Sirved works as a company. We care about and support local businesses to be the best they can be and encourage other people to do the same."

So get off the bench, join the game and have a great night out supporting your community. See you at the ballpark!

Sirved.com is a new restaurant search engine and mobile app tool dedicated to menu discovery that empowers people to find rare, unusual, obscure foods and almost any food people crave, served at local restaurants in every city or town. Sirved is quickly becoming the 'go-to' restaurant menu app for many Canadians. With over 190,000 restaurant menus listed across North America Sirved can help you find your food in cities and towns across Canada and the United States.

Please contact Scott Wilson to book an interview with one of the owners. 196602@email4pr.com 289-259-8059

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirved-canadas-best-menu-app-supports-canadian-tigers-fan-night-and-mental-health-issues-300659800.html

SOURCE Sirved.com

Related Links

http://Sirved.com

