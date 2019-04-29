Sirved Launches Redesigned Restaurant App With Options for Everyone

WINDSOR, Ontario, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirved has launched an all new restaurant app that reimagines restaurant discovery and puts all the focus on helping people find menus from restaurants online. Sirved's mission is to connect people to their ideal restaurant anywhere they go by providing a FREE menu app with over 400,000 restaurant listings across North America.

Sirved Team meeting about functionality improvements in their new restaurant menu app.

"The app had a strong backbone with regards to its functionality and menu search. When redesigning the platform, our goal was to elevate the user experience by adding photo driven features that allow users to discover restaurants and menus," says Kyle Brown, Vice President and Co-Founder or Sirved.

When redesigning the new platform, Sirved wanted to make searching for restaurants and menus more visual. Starting with the discover screen, you can browse restaurants in a variety of ways. You can also search by keyword or by dietary needs, which makes Sirved unique amongst the restaurant menu app competition. Vegetarian? Vegan? Gluten-free? Sirved will find a restaurant that has options for everyone.

The feast for your eyes doesn't stop there. While browsing restaurants in list view you'll be able use ratings and photos to guide your decisions. Those looking for more perspective can browse the app to find restaurants near your location using the map view. Lastly if you're feeling adventurous, you can browse restaurants specifically by a food photo itself - (no logos, no ratings, no distractions) - just let the food photo take you somewhere new and unexpected.

Sirved has added user reviews and ratings to each restaurant listing from trusted online platforms (Yelp, Yellowpages, Facebook, Foursquare and Google) to help users make educated decisions with no bias on where they spend their hard-earned money.

All these new features make Sirved the top iOS restaurant menu app for iPhone as well as one of the top Android restaurant apps. With all the changes Sirved has made to the new platform, one thing remains the same, it's still all about restaurant menus. They've redesigned everything and refocused on what matters most, the user. With so many options it's nice to know Sirved has taken the time and effort to satisfy your hunger for a food app with all the fixings.

About Sirved

Sirved is a Windsor, Ontario based company founded in 2015, that specializes in restaurant and menu discovery for the web and mobile devices. Visit www.sirved.com to browse one of the largest online menu databases with over 400,000 menus across North America. Sirved provides an all in one platform for relevant restaurant information to save users time from having to search multiple sources.

