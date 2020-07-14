Sirved.com Offers Restaurants, Bars and Other Eateries New Free Tool for Displaying Contactless Menus as National Quarantines Begin to Ease and Lift

WINDSOR, ON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirved (https://www.sirved.com/) recently announced the launch of its newest, free tool created specifically to help restaurants and other food-serving businesses provide contactless menus to their guests. The digital menus are accessed via QR codes or shortened URLs that customers can utilize directly via their cell phones, helping diners and businesses adhere to social distancing and hygiene protocols. Sirved is a popular restaurant and menu discovery platform that connects people with over 450,000 menus across North America, using unique patent-pending technology. Restaurants can claim their restaurant listing for free at https://www.sirved.com/claim. Once claimed, restaurants will have access to the Sirved portal https://portal.sirved.com where they can choose to download the scannable QR code as a jpg file or they can print out a set of 4, 2 or 1 QR codes that can be used for different applications.

"At Sirved, our mission has always been to connect restaurants with customers through the latest technology, allowing those businesses to share information and menus, while also building trusted relationships with their customers," said Jonathan Leslie, President and Co-Founder of Sirved. "And although the pandemic has fundamentally shifted the restaurant landscape, forcing everyone to rethink how they serve customers and deliver food, we're here to help. Our service is a free and easy solution that provides customers with contactless menus. All they have to do is open their phone cameras, point it at the QR codes, and begin browsing mobile-friendly menus immediately – without ever touching a physical menu."

Sirved connects restaurants and customers, offering businesses multiple ways to stay competitive, with services including:

Restaurant and Menu Management: An all-in-one restaurant solution; manage restaurant information, menus, photos and more by claiming your restaurant for free.

An all-in-one restaurant solution; manage restaurant information, menus, photos and more by claiming your restaurant for free. Corporate and Restaurant Advertising: Programmatic marketing that targets tens of millions of monthly visitors to the site.

Programmatic marketing that targets tens of millions of monthly visitors to the site. Data Solutions and Menu Insights: With over 40-billion data points, businesses can monitor food and competitor trends across North America in real time.

For the latest restaurants and menu additions, as well as news related to future data management and advertising solutions, visit Sirved online. Or follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About Sirved

Founded in 2015, Sirved is a digital company that provides a wide range of restaurant solutions for customers and business owners. Sirved specializes in restaurant and menu discovery, having created the world's largest, continuously updated, searchable menu-database that hosts over 450,000 restaurants and counting, across North America. Providing detailed discovery information for millions of yearly users, Sirved employs machine learning and AI to offer tools that allow users to search for and discover new restaurants using parameters such as cravings, dietary needs or keywords. Sirved offers restaurant and menu discovery as well as solutions for a whole new dining experience at: www.Sirved.com.

