SIS Expands Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of Surgical Notes

Enhancing Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Services to Meet Growing Customer Demand

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Information Systems ("SIS"), the industry leader for business and clinical surgical software for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), is excited to announce the acquisition of Surgical Notes, an ASC-focused revenue cycle management (RCM), transcription, and coding services provider.

This strategic acquisition aligns with SIS' mission to help ASCs Operate Smart™ with software and services to support their clinical, operational, and financial success. By expanding its current capabilities with additional billing expertise, SIS strengthens its position to address the increasing demand for advanced RCM services in the ASC market.

Many ASCs turn to outsourced RCM due to staffing challenges and the growing complexities of billing. SIS' focus on technology-enabled RCM solutions, combined with Surgical Notes' specialized billing, coding, and transcription expertise, will enable SIS to provide an expanded range of cost-effective, innovative solutions tailored for surgery centers.

SIS continues to see increasing demand for revenue cycle and related services, resulting in five-year average annual growth of almost 20% in its current RCM business. "Acquiring Surgical Notes enables us to further enhance our offerings and serve a broader customer base," said Tom Stampiglia, CEO of SIS. "Combining SIS' existing product and services expertise with Surgical Notes' RCM and transcription services will help us meet the increasing need for cost-effective solutions that accelerate revenue cycles, increasing collections and improving financial performance."

In addition to billing, coding, and transcription services, Surgical Notes also provides a market-leading chart automation and document management solution, ScanChart ASC, further diversifying SIS' portfolio.

"Joining forces with SIS, an industry software leader, is a win for ASCs, our customers, and our employees," said Randy Bishop, Surgical Notes CEO. "SIS is able to provide a comprehensive solution, offering facilities the choice to leverage technology for in-house staff or to outsource their RCM needs entirely."

The Surgical Notes billing platform is integrated with all leading ASC practice management systems positioning SIS to expand its service offerings to all ASCs and deliver innovative revenue cycle solutions based on data analytics, business intelligence, and advanced automation.

"We are excited to work with the talented Surgical Notes team and their prestigious base of customers, which in combination enables us to serve over 2,700 ASCs and hospitals," noted Stampiglia.

About Surgical Information Systems

For over 28 years, Surgical Information Systems ("SIS") has provided surgical care providers with the software solutions they need to Operate Smart™. The comprehensive ASC cloud solution includes ASC management, electronic health records (EHRs), and patient communications capabilities. The SIS hospital perioperative IT suite includes OR scheduling, nursing and anesthesia documentation, patient tracking, charging, and analytics. SIS solutions have received numerous awards, including the 2023 and 2022 Best in KLAS for ASC Software from KLAS Research and the #1 ASC Software vendor recognition from Black Book Research.

[1]Black Book Research Rankings – " Top ASC Technology Vendor" February 2024, "Top ASC Software & Services Solutions" February 2023, "Top Technology Solutions: Ambulatory Surgical Centers" March 2022, "Top Technology Solutions: Ambulatory Surgical Centers" March 2021, "Top Technology Solutions: Ambulatory Surgical Centers" February 2020, "Top Technology Solutions: Ambulatory Surgical Centers" April 2019, "Top Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Solutions: Ambulatory Surgical Centers" April 2018, "Top Electronic Medical Records/Electronic Health Records Vendors" April 2017, & "Top Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Vendors Comparative Performance Result Set of Top EHR Vendors," May 2016.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

SOURCE Surgical Notes