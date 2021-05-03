SIS Hires Dan Hannigan-Daley as CEO, Will Hester as VP, Product and Engineering; John Dewan Named Chairman

COPLAY, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Info Solutions is pleased to announce the hiring of Dan Hannigan-Daley as its new Chief Executive Officer and Will Hester as the Vice President, Product and Engineering. John Dewan, the former CEO and co-founder of SIS, will now assume the role of Chairman.

Hannigan-Daley brings more than a decade of experience in the sports gaming and betting space. He joins the company after five and a half years at DraftKings, the last three years as the Director of its Sportsbook product.

The DraftKings Sportsbook has been the leader in the new digital Sports Betting space in America, generating over $9 billion in handle since August 2018.

"I couldn't be more excited," said SIS Chairman John Dewan. "Dan was employee No. 1 when DraftKings decided to go into sports gaming and betting. He led this initiative to be a big win for DraftKings and I know he will do the same for us as we advance into these spaces. He inherits a hugely talented, proficient, and energetic staff. I'm so proud of what they've done for this company. I look forward to Dan leading us onward continuing our success in the future."

"I can't wait to drive SIS into our next chapter," said Hannigan-Daley. "Data is king in Sports and Sports Betting. With our deep history pushing the data evolution in Pro Sports, we are excited for the next wave as we innovate with our products, technology and data."

Hester also comes to SIS from DraftKings, where he spent nearly six years, the last two as Senior Lead Software Engineer.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the talented team at Sports Info Solutions," Hester said. "SIS's proprietary data, combined with Audeo Capital's investment, presents a tremendous opportunity for the company's growth and expansion into previously untapped arenas. I look forward to helping advance the company to the forefront of the sports analytics, data, and gaming spaces."

"Of technologists and product minds working in sports, there are few that possess the skills that Will has," Hannigan-Daley said. "His impact is seen all over DK and together with the existing team at SIS, we're ready to create an unparalleled platform of sporting data and insights."

