SIS, LLC Announces Successful Go-Live of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 at Clyde Companies

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC, a leading provider of construction-focused ERP solutions, today announced the successful go-live of Microsoft Dynamics 365 with SIS Construct 365 at Clyde Companies. The launch marks a major milestone in Clyde Companies' digital transformation, providing enhanced operational efficiency, streamlined project management, and real-time visibility across its diverse construction and materials businesses.

The deployment delivers a smooth transition to a modern, cloud-based ERP platform built specifically for the construction industry. By combining the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 with the specialized functionality of SIS Construct 365, Clyde Companies is positioned to optimize workflows, strengthen financial controls, and elevate decision-making in an increasingly competitive market.

"We are excited to celebrate this go-live with Clyde Companies, which reflects a strong collaborative effort focused on operational excellence," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS, LLC. "SIS Construct 365, built on the Microsoft Dynamics platform, equips construction firms with the advanced tools they need to thrive in today's fast-moving environment. We're thrilled to see the immediate value it's delivering to their teams."

Jeremy Hafen, CEO & President of Clyde Companies, added, "Implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 has transformed how we operate. SIS Construct 365 was essential to making this solution successful. With greater automation and integrated data, our teams can concentrate on delivering outstanding projects instead of managing administrative tasks. This partnership sets the stage for long-term growth and innovation."

Ted Kempf, Director, AI Business Process Sales Lead Professional Services - Americas at Microsoft, commented, "Microsoft is dedicated to empowering organizations like Clyde Companies with intelligent, cloud-based solutions. The go-live of Dynamics 365 alongside SIS Construct 365 highlights how our partners bring industry-specific value to customers, supporting both operational excellence and digital transformation."

The successful launch underscores SIS's deep expertise in delivering ERP solutions tailored to the construction sector, ensuring scalability, compliance, and high performance for growing organizations.

About Clyde Companies

Clyde Companies is a family-owned business headquartered in Orem, Utah, with nearly 100 years of experience in building a better community. With more than 6,000 employees and operations across 15 states, our family of companies delivers excellence in construction, building materials, insurance, and real estate development. Learn more at www.clydeinc.com.

About SIS, LLC

SIS is a premier provider of construction ERP software, offering SIS Construct 365, a comprehensive suite built on Microsoft Dynamics 365. Committed to innovation and customer success, SIS helps construction companies streamline operations, boost productivity, and increase profitability. Learn more at www.sisn.com.

