SIS, LLC Names David Bishop Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC is a Microsoft Gold Partner with a 25-year track record, announced the hiring of David Bishop as Chief Technology Officer. David brings with him a highly distinguished career spanning 30 years. David's career included a 15-year tenure at Microsoft, as well as senior positions at Barclays and 5 years as a Senior Vice President – R&D at Hitachi Solutions where he was responsible for all R&D activities including industry IP development.

At SIS, David will be focused on overall technical architecture of the Dynamics 365 based solutions that SIS is deploying. In addition, David will be responsible and lead all R&D and Software Development activities at SIS to further enhance existing IP offering that SIS brings to Market.

"David brings great development expertise and knowledge of Microsoft Technologies and experience managing global development teams to bring forth highly successful solutions in the past. We are really excited about David joining the SIS team as we plan for our future growth," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS.

About SIS

SIS, LLC has been successful in delivering ERP, CRM, and SharePoint solutions to Project and Service based companies for more than 20 years which have all utilized on Microsoft Dynamics and SIS Industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end solutions that work for our clients now, and in the long term.

Our comprehensive range of services includes: needs assessments, management consulting, system design and configuration, training and technical support in ERP, CRM, and Project Management. SIS is currently serving over 200 customers with our software and consulting services, with over 300 successful implementations.

For more information visit https://www.sisn.com

SOURCE SIS, LLC

Related Links

www.sisn.com

