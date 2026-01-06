Sisel International Appoints Ellie Fordham as General Manager of Europe

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisel International is proud to announce the appointment of Ellie Fordham as the company's new General Manager of Europe. With more than 20 years of experience in the health and wellness industry and e-commerce markets, Fordham brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to her new role.

Ellie Fordham - General Manager, Europe

Throughout her career, Fordham has spearheaded the launch of new markets and built dynamic corporate teams that consistently deliver results. She is widely recognized for her ability to identify growth opportunities, drive organizational success, and foster collaboration across international business environments. Her expertise in direct sales leadership has helped empower teams and strengthen distributor networks, aligning closely with Sisel International's mission.

"Ellie's passionate and energetic leadership makes her a strong team player," says Tom Mower Jr., Sisel International's CEO and Co-founder. "She is dedicated to helping distributors succeed and turn their goals into reality."

As General Manager of Europe, Fordham will oversee strategic initiatives designed to strengthen Sisel's footprint in the region. This includes supporting distributor success, driving market expansion, and ensuring that Sisel International's innovative product lines in health, wellness, and personal care reach more consumers across Europe.

Fordham's appointment represents a strategic step in Sisel International's commitment to global growth. With her extensive expertise, she will focus on building strong distributor networks, fostering long-term relationships, and expanding the company's reputation as a leader in science-driven, non-toxic wellness solutions.

"I am thrilled to join Sisel International at such an exciting time in the company's journey," Ellie Fordham said. "Europe is a vibrant and diverse market, and I look forward to working alongside our distributors and corporate teams to help individuals achieve success and to further strengthen Sisel's presence in the region."

The appointment of Ellie Fordham underscores Sisel International's dedication to investing in leadership that inspires innovation, collaboration, and growth. As the company continues to expand worldwide, Fordham's role will be pivotal in driving success and creating opportunities for both distributors and customers across Europe.

About Sisel International

Co-founded by Thomas Mower Sr. and led today by CEO Tom Mower Jr., Sisel International develops and distributes cutting-edge health, wellness, and personal care products. With a mission to provide science-driven, non-toxic solutions, Sisel International is committed to helping individuals live healthier lives while empowering entrepreneurs worldwide. The company's global network of distributors is built on a foundation of integrity, innovation, and success.

