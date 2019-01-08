Sisense AI Edge Analytics Wins 2019 BIG Innovation Award

Sisense Hunch represents a new class of big data analytics, data cognition engines , which can be applied to a number of revolutionary applications that were impossible due to latency and cost. Sisense Hunch puts the power of tens of billions of rows of data into a small, portable, cost-effective, and secure Internet of Things (IoT) package - effectively turning sensors, phones, and wearables into supercomputers.

"The essence of innovation is developing a product or feature that upends people's' understanding of what technology can do," said Dr. Guy Levy-Yurista, PhD, Vice President of Growth and Innovation at Sisense. "Sisense Hunch represents one of those breakthroughs. We're proud to have worked on it, and proud, also, that its revolutionary potential is being recognized in the wider market through great awards like BIG Innovation."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

"Innovation and the use of technology to advance commerce and improve lives is permeating nearly every organization across the globe," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring this year's winning executives, companies and products as they work to improve our experiences and lives."

