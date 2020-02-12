Sisense and UiPath Unleash Analytics With RPA to Accelerate Digital Transformation Through Automation

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, the world's leading analytics platform for builders, and UiPath, the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced a partnership to leverage Sisense's technology platform to deliver advanced business analytics capabilities to UiPath's industry-leading RPA software platform. The two companies are the leaders in their respective categories and this partnership brings unparalleled process analytics capabilities to companies everywhere. The integration of Sisense's AI-powered analytics to the UiPath platform takes UiPath's customers' automation strategy to the next level. It allows them to measure the true impact of RPA on their organization and leverage the actionability of advanced analytics to align to strategic business outcomes. Together, analytics and RPA are an unparalleled force to accelerate automation and drive digital transformation.

Sisense

With this partnership, companies of all sizes can now take advantage of two significant shifts in the business technology landscape: the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the unprecedented growth of RPA. With the spotlight now on RPA as a strategic priority comes increased expectations about quantitatively measuring and validating its business impact.

"The promise of what Gartner has coined 'hyperautomation' can only be fulfilled with a robust analytics platform that can handle today's explosion of complex data," said Daniel Dines, co-founder and CEO of UiPath. "By combining our leading RPA platform with the full range of Sisense's analytics capabilities, companies can now fully unlock the opportunities of enterprise-grade automation and worker productivity and creativity while embracing the digital transformation process. We couldn't be happier to be partners with Sisense to embrace and drive this wave of digital transformation for the most strategic companies."

Aligning Business Outcomes with RPA Operations Using UiPath Insights

The result of this partnership is UiPath Insights, a new, business analytics solution built on the Sisense platform for UiPath users across the entire organization. It can measure, report, and align RPA operations with strategic business outcomes. And it allows business process owners to define, track, measure and share process KPIs that measure the value and impact of a company's overall automation strategy. Users can easily share dashboards across the company, monitor the key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter, get push notifications of critical events, and optimize their deployment by using UiPath's embedded machine learning (ML) to forecast future states and milestones.

Fueling a key component of the UiPath Insights engine is Sisense, the leading business intelligence and analytics platform for builders that simplifies complex data and delivers insights to everyone, unleashing user creativity and engagement in today's 100% cloud-agnostic business environment. The company delivers a unified platform that is uniquely positioned to empower the world's most advanced business, data, and product teams to drive digital transformation in their companies, leveraging the data as the foundation for future innovation and growth.

"The proliferation of complex data is continuing at a stunning rate and with RPA and automation, and we're now looking at orders of magnitude increases in the amount of data that organizations will create, must understand, and quickly act upon," said Amir Orad, CEO of Sisense. "UiPath's dominance in the RPA space under Daniel's leadership is truly unheard of. The opportunity to partner with Daniel and his team to bring our powerful analytics platform to their market-leading RPA is something that I'm deeply proud of. And I believe that, together, we'll be the accelerants that truly make digital transformation a reality for organizations everywhere."

Category Leaders Driving Growth and Innovation

Valued at over $7 billion, UiPath's growth is unparalleled among software companies, cultivating the world's largest RPA community of over 6,000 customers. It continues to innovate its RPA platform through new features, integrations and acquisitions, including ProcessGold and StepShot, to make it more powerful and user-friendly for all employees. It achieved the highest and furthest overall position for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software.

Sisense is valued at over $1 billion, as the company continues to power its market-leading growth and rapid customer adoption. Throughout 2019, customers kept Sisense in the industry leader position among enterprise business intelligence platforms. Acknowledgements include as a leader in the latest Forrester Wave, as an industry leader in business intelligence in Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds study, and hailed by Gartneras a visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence, holding the highest market position for customer satisfaction from an analytics platform. Sisense also appeared on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 for the second straight year, rising five spots to No. 36.

For more information on UiPath Insights:

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the 'automation first' era—championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience.

The company's hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution, with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics, that enables every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500 and eight of the Fortune 10.

UiPath was recently recognized as the top company on The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for 2019, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America, and No. 3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100.

About Sisense

Sisense offers the only independent analytics platform for builders to simplify complex data and build and embed analytic apps that deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry's lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics.

More than 2,000 customers worldwide, including large enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, smaller startups, and nonprofits, rely on Sisense. Industry leaders like Tinder, Philips, NASDAQ, and the Salvation Army utilize Sisense to turn complex data into insights with the speed, power, and flexibility needed to gain a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.sisense.com.

Contact:

Related Images

