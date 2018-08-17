Sisense Announces Closing Of $80 Million Investment, Continues Hyper Growth to Help Businesses Instantly Mashup Data and Embed Insights Everywhere

The latest round was led by New-York based Insight Venture Partners, a global venture capital and private equity firm. Insight currently has over $20 billion under management, cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide and has participated in more than 40 IPOs including recent IPOs of Pluralsight, Smartsheet, Delivery Hero, HelloFresh, Yext, and Alteryx. The round included additional participation from existing investors.

"We are honored that Insight Venture Partners has joined our mission to empower everyone by making data-driven insights instantly accessible everywhere," said Sisense Chief Executive Officer Amir Orad. "Every business is facing the challenge of extracting relevant and accurate insights from ever-growing amounts of data and data sources. This round will allow us to accelerate our aggressive hiring, increase our global footprint, boost our cloud offering, and make additional investments in our Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs that are the core of our In-Chip™ technology and analytics platform agility."

Sisense's innovative analytics platform has earned a loyal base of thousands of clients across dozens of industries, ranging from innovative startups to global Fortune 50 brands. Leading companies such as GE,Nasdaq, Philips , and Oppenheimer have leveraged Sisense's market-leading analytics for some time and the company continues to add notable customers including TIAA, Rolls Royce, Air Canada, Accenture, Expedia's Egencia and Mazda.

Sisense takes a radically different approach to business analytics, with an agile hybrid-cloud solution that allows business users with no special background to get critical intelligence at the moment it is needed. Sisense is a comprehensive platform that covers every step of business intelligence – from data preparation and mashup to discovery of insights in seconds. Sisense embeds these insights and allow them to be consumed everywhere - on the web and mobile, in dedicated apps and products, via voice or chat, using natural human language or IoT devices. The product is designed to make the insights embedded everywhere and available at the right place, and the right time.









"We first learned about Sisense when we discovered that many of our portfolio companies are leveraging the technology to extract critical insights to more effectively run their businesses and enable their products and services," said Jeff Horing, Managing Director at Insight Venture Partners. "Insight is looking forward to working with the Sisense team to capitalize on its impressive growth and create further opportunity as the company scales."

Zack Urlocker will join the board of directors as part of this round. Urlocker is a successful SaaS, data, and analytics leader who has scaled four companies to a combined valuation of more than $10 billion. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Duo Security, and previously the Chief Operating Officer of of Zendesk, Vice President of Product at MySQL, and a board member at BI company Pentaho. In addition Urlocker is a lecturer at University of Michigan and has written and lectured frequently on the subject of disruptive innovation.

Sisense has more than 450 employees spread across its New York headquarters, and Tel Aviv, Kiev, Tokyo and Arizona offices. Current major investors in the company include Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, DFJ Venture Capital, Genesis Partners, and Opus Capital. With this recent round of funding, the company is planning to expand operations globally, continue to invest in its widely lauded global Customer Success organization, and expand the size and scope of its AI innovation lab.

"It is our people and our culture that forms the foundation for the growth of this incredible company," said Amir Orad. "It's a major achievement that we've accomplished together. I could not be more proud to be part of this amazing team."

Sisense continues to gain major industry recognition and awards including positioning at the top of the "Visionary" quadrant in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence, and remarkably achieving a 100 percent rating of "excellent" from customers. Sisense was also recognized by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) as the Best Business Intelligence Tool and Platform, and has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 every year since the list was founded.

Sisense takes a radically different approach to business analytics. The company's obsessive commitment to consistent product innovation and customer success enable organizations to instantly reveal insights from complex data. It's BI for everyone, everywhere regardless of technical expertise. Sisense's agility allows business users with no technical background to get the accurate intelligence at the very moment it is needed without waiting hours, days or even weeks for answers. Sisense provides a complete business platform to prepare, analyze and visualize large, volumes and variety of data. Its unique In-Chip® and Single Stack® technologies simplify every step of the BI process – from data preparation to discovery of insights. From innovative startups to global brands like GE, Wix, Nasdaq and Philips, thousands of organizations worldwide embed Sisense in their everyday business to reveal instant insights.

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

