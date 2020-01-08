Sisense Announces Merged Product Evolution: Periscope Data is Now Sisense for Cloud Data Teams

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, the world's leading analytics platform for builders, today announced that Periscope Data is now branded and sold as Sisense for Cloud Data Teams. The two companies announced their merger in May 2019, bringing together a unified, independent, and end-to-end BI and data analytics platform. Since May, the company has successfully integrated the two companies' cultures and delivered several significant product integrations to the market. Sisense for Cloud Data Teams is yet another major milestone to complete the vision for bringing data teams and business teams onto the same analytics platform.

Sisense helps simplify complex data and delivers insights to everyone, unleashing user creativity and engagement in today's 100% cloud-agnostic business environment. The company delivers a unified platform that is uniquely positioned to empower the world's most advanced business, data, and product teams to drive digital transformation in their companies, leveraging the data as the foundation for future innovation and growth.

"I could not be more proud to kick-off 'the data decade' with this final piece of our merger with Periscope Data now in place," said Amir Orad, CEO of Sisense. "From the beginning, our people-first and culture-first focus has enabled us to rapidly bring to life an end-to-end BI and analytics platform that is unmatched in the industry. Our journey to democratize analytics and provide actionable intelligence to everyone in an organization's ecosystem is off to a fast start. We're ready for a big, bold 2020."

Technological advances and a growing understanding of the value of data have laid the foundation for big changes in business and big opportunities for builders. When the two companies merged, executive leadership knew that the combination of Sisense and Periscope Data would provide the industry's most powerful solution for the builders of analytic apps.

With Sisense, customers may now take advantage of the two most significant shifts in the business technology landscape in decades: the evolution of an unbundled cloud market and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

"When we decided to merge, I made it clear to our customers that we would continue to innovate for them and we haven't missed a beat," said Harry Glaser, co-founder of Periscope Data and CMO of Sisense. "We've made so much progress since the merger that we've reached a point where both teams are operating as a single entity in all aspects. As one company, we've decided to talk about our platform in a way that both recognizes the union of those technologies and acknowledges the users who have made it successful. Formalizing our progress as Sisense for Cloud Data Teams is a thrilling way to kick off the year."

