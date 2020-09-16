Sisense Climbs Up the Cloud 100 Five Years in a Row

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, the world's leading analytics platform for builders, today revealed it has been named to the annual Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, the most prestigious ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. Published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, the annual list spotlights some of the most promising, fast-growing cloud technology companies who are reshaping their respective industries. Sisense makes its fifth consecutive appearance on the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 this year, ranking (#31).

Sitting atop the Cloud100 is partner and cloud data platform leader, Snowflake (just hours before its IPO). Sisense customers like Gong, Gitlab, and Tanium are recognized; as well as UiPath, Outreach, and Seismic, reflecting Sisense's role as the underlying analytics technology for many of the top cloud companies in the world.

"Climbing high on the Cloud 100 five years in a row demonstrates Sisense's unstoppable commitment to innovation. It's also a mark of excellence recognized by everyone in the cloud industry. We couldn't be more honored," said Amir Orad, CEO of Sisense. "This recognition not only reflects our team's obsession with customer success but ensures we're helping all of our customers go beyond dashboards to infuse analytics at the right place and right time, every time. To see so many of them (customers) join us on the Cloud 100 simply validates the role that analytics plays in business transformation."

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. Elected by a panel of judges representing the top public cloud companies, the 2020 Cloud 100 recipients were ranked based on four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

"The private cloud ecosystem continues to mature in light of rapid digital transformations, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Private cloud valuations are getting bigger as the market's appetite for cloud continues to grow. In fact, our 2020 Cloud 100 includes over 87 private cloud unicorns! These companies represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!"

In addition to being a 5-time honoree on the Cloud 100, Sisense's market momentum, leadership, and culture have all been recognized throughout 2020 by customers, analysts, and employees alike, including:

Dresner Industry Excellence Awards: Overall Leader in Business Intelligence in the 2020 Dresner's Industry Excellence Awards (vendor ratings are based solely on the voice of the customer)

Overall Leader in Business Intelligence in the 2020 Dresner's Industry Excellence Awards (vendor ratings are based solely on the voice of the customer) Dresner Wisdom of Crowds: Four-time perfect recommendation score; 2nd consecutive year as an overall "Credibility Leader" and an "Overall Customer Experience Leader" from the 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study report from Dresner Advisory Services

Four-time perfect recommendation score; 2nd consecutive year as an overall "Credibility Leader" and an "Overall Customer Experience Leader" from the 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study report from Dresner Advisory Services Gartner Peer Insights : 2020 Customers' Choice for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms by Gartner Peer Insights; Sisense was recognized with the same distinction in 2018, the last time Gartner reviewed this category (vendor ratings are based solely on the voice of the customer)

: 2020 Customers' Choice for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms by Gartner Peer Insights; Sisense was recognized with the same distinction in 2018, the last time Gartner reviewed this category (vendor ratings are based solely on the voice of the customer) G2 Crowd : Overall Leader in Embedded Business Intelligence in the 2020 G2 Crowd Grid Report; Summer 2020; G2 Crowd Top 100 Fastest Growing Products 2020 - #89; G2 Crowd Top 100 Best Software Products - #62

: Overall Leader in Embedded Business Intelligence in the 2020 G2 Crowd Grid Report; Summer 2020; G2 Crowd Top 100 Fastest Growing Products 2020 - #89; G2 Crowd Top 100 Best Software Products - #62 Fortune Best Workplaces: Fortune Best Workplaces in New York 2020; Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2020; Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology 2020

A true industry leader, Sisense is over $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and has a company valuation of over $1B as the company continues to power its growth and customer adoption during the global pandemic. The only independent AI-driven cross-cloud analytics platform has earned a loyal base of more than 2,000 customers across virtually every industry, ranging from innovative start-ups to global Fortune 50 brands. Leading companies such as Accenture, Air Canada, Expedia, Gitlab, Nasdaq, Oppenheimer, Philips, Rolls Royce, SmartCarte, and UiPath have all leveraged Sisense to infuse intelligence everywhere and create market disruption.

For more information, visit https://thecloud100.com or https://www.sisense.com.

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2020 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Sisense

Sisense offers the only independent analytics platform for builders to simplify complex data and build and embed analytic apps that deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry's lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics.

More than 2,000 customers worldwide, including large enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, smaller startups, and nonprofits rely on Sisense. Industry leaders like UiPath, Tinder, Philips, Nasdaq, and the Salvation Army utilize Sisense to turn complex data into insights with the speed, power, and flexibility needed to gain a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.sisense.com.

Contact:

Amy Janzen

917-209-6819

[email protected]

SOURCE Sisense