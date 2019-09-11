Sisense Debuts as Top BI Company in Forbes Cloud 100

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, the world's leading analytics platform for builders, was named No. 36 on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"This incredible recognition is an acknowledgment of Sisense's unique position as the only independent analytics platform for builders today," said Amir Orad, CEO of Sisense. "Our success is rooted in our focus on empowering these builders to provide deep insights to everyone within and outside their company. Sisense has had an incredible year of growth and development and we're incredibly proud to be recognized by the Cloud 100 team as one of the top private cloud companies in the world, and to be the underlying BI analytics technology for many of the top cloud companies, private and public."

"The private cloud ecosystem has matured, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "In fact, the average valuation of a company on our inaugural list just four years ago was $1 billion, while the average valuation on this year's list spiked to $1.7 billion. Our 2019 Cloud 100 includes over 60 private cloud unicorns! These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. In total, already 25 Cloud 100 alumni have gone public, and dozens have been acquired for over $1 billion each. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!"

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

This award marks the latest in a series of milestones and recognitions for Sisense, who was recently named as a leader among enterprise business intelligence platforms in the latest Forrester Wave and as an industry leader in business intelligence in Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds study. Sisense also appeared on the Forbes Cloud 100 in 2018, rising five spots this year from No. 41 to No. 36. Following its merger with Periscope Data this spring, Sisense now serves more than 2,000 clients around the world, including Fortune 500 companies and smaller startups alike, all of whom utilize Sisense to turn deep data insights into action with the speed, power and flexibility they need to gain a competitive advantage. Sisense empowers many clients on this year's Forbes Cloud 100 list to run their businesses more efficiently.

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud companies. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

About Sisense

Sisense empowers the builders of analytic apps with powerful tools to simplify complex data, and deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry's lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics. Sisense has thousands of clients across the globe, including industry leaders like Tinder, Flexport, Philips, Nasdaq and the Salvation Army. Learn more at www.sisense.com.

Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter, and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has backed more than 120 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, Twilio, SendGrid, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, and MindBody. Bessemer's 15 partners operate from offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Israel, and India. For more information, please visit www.bvp.com.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most-influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/forbes-media/.

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company's corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 300 enterprise cloud startups in 20 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.

