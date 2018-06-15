Sisense Eureka! Brought Together Hundreds of Analytics & AI Innovators to Discuss the Future of Business Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, disrupting the BI market by simplifying business analytics for complex data, today announced the successful conclusion of Eureka!, its sold-out, invitation-only, global client event in New York City June 12 through June 13, 2018.

Eureka! was an impactful two-day event where hundreds of senior business leaders and analytics professionals came together to learn and share innovative best practices in analytics and data-driven insights. Speaker highlights included:

"Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game" Presented by Billy Beane , EVP of Baseball Operations for the Oakland Athletics.

Presented by , EVP of Baseball Operations for the Oakland Athletics. "Augmented Analytics: Explore the Beauty of the Human Mind and Machine" Presented by Jen Underwood , Founder of Impact Analytix.

Presented by , Founder of Impact Analytix. "Prediction Machines: The Simple Economics of Artificial Intelligence" Presented by Professor Avi Goldfarb , Co-Author of "Predictive Machines: The Simple Economics of Artificial Intelligence."

Presented by Professor , Co-Author of "Predictive Machines: The Simple Economics of Artificial Intelligence." "Analytics for Connected Healthcare" Presented by Bobby Ghoshal , Chief Technology Officer at ResMed.

Presented by , Chief Technology Officer at ResMed. "Doing Good With Data" Presented by Bill Janczak , Manager, Information Services, Indiana Donor Network.

Presented by , Manager, Information Services, Indiana Donor Network. "Implementing Advanced Analytics" Presented by TJ Houk, Chief Data Officer, Trupanion.

Eureka! also offered sessions with Paul Zolfaghari, Managing Director at Carrick Capital Partners and former President of Microstrategy, as well as Laurent Paris, CTO of WeWork.

"Eureka! allowed our clients to share best practices, discuss trends, and learn from other industry thought leaders about the future of analytics," said Sisense CEO Amir Orad. "Sisense is a leader in simplifying complex data to extract insights — at Eureka!, attendees had the opportunity to showcase how they are pioneers in their own right, sharing how analytics are transforming and disrupting their industries, and providing real-world examples of the awesome potential of business intelligence."

Sisense also unveiled new AI bot functionality at the event, called Sisense Boto, part of Sisense's strategy to embed insights everywhere. It not only allows people to "chat" with their data via Facebook, Skype and Slack, but also leverage machine learning to create a virtual data scientist, which can reveal and proactively send discoveries.

"Sisense took the lead in applying machine learning and artificial intelligence to the BI space, with the introduction of chatbots, IoT-enabled devices, and smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo," said Guy Levy-Yurista, PhD, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Innovation at Sisense. "Now, we're moving beyond AI that simply provides increased access to data-driven insights, and building out our vision for augmented analytics. Sisense Boto leverages cutting edge artificial intelligence to make its own discoveries — insights that are important, but too subtle to be detected by the human eye — and relating them directly to users."

To learn more about Sisense Eureka!, go to events.sisense.com.

About Sisense

Sisense takes a radically different approach to business analytics. The company's obsessive commitment to consistent product innovation and customer success enable organizations to instantly reveal insights from complex data. It's BI for everyone, everywhere regardless of technical expertise. Sisense's agility allows business users with no technical background to get the accurate intelligence at the very moment it is needed without waiting hours, days or even weeks for answers. Sisense provides a complete business platform to prepare, analyze and visualize large, volumes and variety of data. Its unique In-Chip® and Single Stack® technologies simplify every step of the BI process – from data preparation to discovery of insights. From innovative startups to global brands like GE, Wix, Nasdaq and Philips, thousands of organizations worldwide embed Sisense in their everyday business to reveal instant insights.

Media Contact

Sisense:

David Zweifler , Head of PR / david.zweifler@sisense.com / 347-441-4236

, Head of PR / david.zweifler@sisense.com / 347-441-4236 Brittany Busso InkHouse (for Sisense) / bbusso@inkhouse.com / 781-966-4178

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sisense-eureka-brought-together-hundreds-of-analytics--ai-innovators-to-discuss-the-future-of-business-intelligence-300666823.html

SOURCE Sisense

Related Links

http://www.sisense.com

