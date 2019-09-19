Sisense Reaches New Security Standards With ISO 27001 Compliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, the world's leading analytics platform for builders, has achieved a series of new security compliance standards that will provide its customers with the highest levels of protection for their data. Sisense and Periscope Data, who merged with Sisense this spring, both achieved ISO 27001 compliance, the internationally recognized standard for information security programs. ISO 27001 is a systematic approach to managing sensitive information and assets so they remain secure. Certifying to ISO 27001 validates that the governance and oversight of information security management has been confirmed to keep customer information at a high level of confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Compliance with these standards affirms Sisense's commitment to protecting customer data, and the company's continual improvement of security efforts. Sisense continues to invest in various security capabilities, solutions and features to meet the ever-changing threat landscape.

"At Sisense, we've designed our programs with security front of mind. This was not an overnight effort to achieve ISO compliance. It was through meticulous security processes and procedures that it became part of our culture and we're confident in our ongoing commitment to provide the security that our customers deserve," said Ty Sbano, cloud chief information security officer at Sisense.

"Delivering secure products and services is critical for every company from enterprises to small businesses, especially in the business intelligence & analytics market where compliance is core to the product experience and helps build trust with our customers," said Leon Gendler, vice president of research and development at Sisense. "These independent certifications are a testament to our security mindset and culture and the high standards we uphold for our customers."

Earlier this year, Periscope Data by Sisense re-certified for SOC 2 Type II, which ensures a company's data is securely managed to protect the interests of the organization and the privacy of its clients. In 2018, Periscope recertified its Privacy Shield Certification to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce. Periscope also renewed its Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) certification in support of partners in the healthcare industry. To learn more about Sisense and its security practices, please visit https://www.sisense.com.

About Sisense

Sisense empowers the builders of analytic apps with powerful tools to simplify complex data, and deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry's lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics. Sisense has thousands of clients across the globe, including industry leaders like Tinder, Flexport, Philips, Nasdaq, and the Salvation Army. Learn more at www.sisense.com.

