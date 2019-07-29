Sisense Recognized as a Leader Among Enterprise BI Platforms

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, the world's leading modern platform for analytics builders, today was named as a "Leader" in two Forrester Wave reports on vendor-managed and client-managed enterprise BI platforms. Sisense was one of only three vendors to appear as a "Leader" in both reports.

"With these reports, we believe Forrester is recognizing what a vast majority of the Fortune 500 companies already know – that Sisense is a powerful platform for the enterprise, built to empower analytics builders and distribute insights to everyone across even the largest of companies," said Harry Glaser, Chief Marketing Officer of Sisense. "We're proud to be recognized and placed among the BI leaders for both our cloud and on-premise solutions."

The reports noted, "Many enterprises lack the time or resources to migrate to a big data DBMS, and that's where Sisense comes in." The reports also cited Sisense's conversational UI as "top-notch" including support for NLQ, NLG, and chatbots. Finally, the report also highlighted that Sisense "recently acquired Periscope Data to address more use cases and user roles, including data engineers and data scientists."

"Sisense is proving to be one of the best platforms in the market to help us scale our business with data-driven insights across our global teams," said Shaul Shalev, Manager of Safety Analytics and Innovation at Air Canada. "Employees at every level at Air Canada, from our technical data team to our executive leaders, are hungry for data, and we are now employing the Sisense platform to focus on their specific needs, deliver critical and heretofore unknown insights and to fuel the success of our business."

Over the past year, Sisense has delivered on a series of enterprise-grade innovations that help businesses of all sizes manage data effectively and securely — whether from a cloud-managed data hub or as a centralized on-premise solution. The recent launch of Cloud-Native Sisense allows for agnostic deployment on any cloud or on-premise option and makes it easy to integrate with your choice of cloud services including AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud. Sisense also continued its investment in AI by introducing AI Exploration Paths, an augmented analytics capability that automatically generates visualizations and deeper insights from known KPIs by leveraging machine learning to explore underlying data and behavior of all users.

For more information or to review the Forrester Wave reports, visit https://www.sisense.com/whitepapers/forrester-wave-enterprise-bi-platforms/. For more details about Sisense solutions, visit https://www.sisense.com/product/enterprise/.

About Sisense

Sisense empowers the builders of analytic apps with powerful tools to simplify complex data and deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry's lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics. Sisense has thousands of clients across the globe, including industry leaders like Tinder, Flexport, Philips, Nasdaq and the Salvation Army. Learn more at www.sisense.com.

