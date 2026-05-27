Sisram Medical Investor Day Key Takeaways

Advancing Global Medical Aesthetics Strategy and Unlocking Wellness Platform Value

HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices ("EBD"), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced that its Investor Day was successfully held on May 21 at the Shanghai Bund Finance Center (BFC).

Under the theme of "Gathering Momentum for Beauty, Envisioning the Future," the event convened institutional investors and brokerage analysts for in-depth discussions on global medical aesthetics trends, Sisram's growth roadmap, China business progress and the commercialization of DAXXIFY. The event also highlighted the long-term growth potential and value prospects of the broader wellness industry.

Leveraging Global Strengths to Drive Sustained Long-Term Growth

Qiyu Chen, Executive Director and Co-CEO of Fosun International Limited ("Fosun"), shared insights from the group's perspective. He reviewed Sisram's development journey and outlook amid its global operating framework.

Since Fosun's strategic investment and Sisram's Hong Kong listing, the Company has evolved steadily. Its business model has shifted from distribution to an integrated distribution-and-direct-sales system, while its management has expanded from a single hub in Israel to a globally coordinated operation. Years of development have built robust global capabilities, laying a firm groundwork for product iteration, market expansion and business diversification.

Moving forward, Sisram will keep EBD as its core business and expand into high-recurring categories including injectables and aesthetic consumables. With Israel, China and North America as three pivotal operational hubs, the Company will leverage its extensive global distribution network to expand business boundaries, boost cross-regional collaboration and operational efficiency, and fully release its platform value across the global wellness landscape.

Empowered by Fosun's Industrial Ecosystem to Bolster Global Expansion

Yi Liu, Executive Director, CEO and President of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma"), noted that Sisram stands out as a distinctive global medical aesthetics platform within Fosun Pharma's ecosystem, backed by solid global presence, leading EBD expertise and an increasingly diversified product lineup. Supported by Fosun Pharma's industrial resources and synergies across global healthcare businesses, Sisram is well-positioned to press ahead with its global aesthetics strategy and further unlock platform value.

Sisram Chairman Lior Moshe Dayan and CEO Eyal Ben David addressed attendees via video. They reaffirmed the Company's commitment to deploying its global operating platform to advance China business, focusing on product introduction, market cultivation and clinical empowerment, to better connect premium global resources with local market demands.

From EBD Leader to Full-Service Wellness Solution Provider

Jiahong Li, Co-CEO and CFO of Sisram, elaborated on the Company's platform upgrading strategy. Sisram is transforming from a preeminent EBD player into an all-round wellness solution platform covering pre-treatment diagnosis, clinical procedures, at-home care and long-term skin management.

Consumer preferences have shifted from one-off aesthetic treatments to long-term skin health maintenance. Meanwhile, medical aesthetic institutions are seeking integrated partners to boost patient return rates, operational efficiency and customer stickiness. In response, Sisram will uphold EBD as its core pillar and cultivate injectables as its second major growth driver. Powered by AI innovations including Alma IQ and Universkin by Alma, the Company links the entire service chain from pre-treatment evaluation and personalized treatment planning to post-procedure long-term management, maximizing cross-business synergies.

Adopting an open and win-win collaboration mindset, Sisram actively explores strategic partnerships and investment opportunities aligned with its long-term goals. By enriching its product portfolio and technological strengths, the Company aims to deliver superior, comprehensive aesthetic experiences for medical practitioners, institutions and end consumers.

China Strategy: Deepening Localization & Accelerating New Product Launches

China is a core strategic market for Sisram globally. Qianli Fang, Vice President of Sisram China, stated that the Company's EBD brand Alma has built over 20 years of local operational experience since entering China in 2003.

As China's medical aesthetics industry grows more sophisticated, Sisram China will strengthen cross-business collaboration, align its EBD and injectables lines, and establish a more systematic customer service and clinical training system. Its China operation is also evolving from single-product sales to a platform-centric model, to elevate customer value and foster long-term partnerships.

Going forward, the team will prioritize localized product adaptation, portfolio optimization and combined treatment protocols, striving to shift its China footprint from selling in China to designing, manufacturing in China and empowering global markets.

During the product commercialization session, Jing Fan, General Manager of Sisram China Injectables Business Unit, presented the domestic go-to-market strategy for DAXXIFY, a long-acting botulinum toxin. Featuring proprietary Peptide Exchange Technology (PXT), DAXXIFY differentiates itself from conventional toxin products with long-lasting efficacy, pure formulation, precise targeting, and fast onset of action, perfectly catering to robust demand for high-end injectables in China's premium medical aesthetics market.

Sisram will position DAXXIFY around two core selling points: Silicon Valley stabilized PXT and premium botulinum toxin treatment. A multi-stakeholder branding strategy targeting physicians, partner institutions and consumers will solidify its premium market standing. The event also hosted a dedicated DAXXIFY case sharing session, showcasing real clinical applications to demonstrate the product's features, clinical value, target audience and market competitiveness.

In terms of execution, Sisram will adopt a high-end market-focused approach, initially partnering with top physicians and premium expert-led clinics. Systematic medical training, in-depth institutional cooperation and targeted consumer education will continuously reinforce DAXXIFY's premium positioning. The proven commercial model will later be rolled out to wider markets to scale up the injectables division, building it into the Company's second growth engine and a key driver of sustainable high-quality development.

Industry Outlook: Long-Term Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Haiyan Cui, Director of the Institute of Plastic and Aesthetic Medicine at Tongji University School of Medicine, shared professional insights into the industry's long-term trends from clinical and academic perspectives. He pointed out that medical aesthetics has evolved from a surgery-dominated sector into a multidisciplinary field driven by minimally/non-invasive treatments, biomaterials, medical devices and AI technology, underpinned by resilient market demand and promising long-term growth.

Key growth segments including EBD, botulinum toxins, hyaluronic acid, biostimulators, collagen and AI-powered diagnostic devices align closely with Sisram's business layout. This full-industry coverage validates the rationality and forward-looking nature of the Company's strategy, and provides solid academic and clinical support for its development into an end-to-end wellness solution platform.

Outlook

The Investor Day fully showcased Sisram's clear strategic positioning, diversified product portfolio and robust long-term growth trajectory in the global medical aesthetics sector.

Integrating core EBD technologies, high-growth injectables, AI diagnosis tools, personalized skincare solutions, global commercial capabilities and localized execution, Sisram continues to strengthen its full-value-chain platform advantages. By connecting technologies, products, physicians, institutions and consumers, the Company is building a cohesive ecosystem across the medical aesthetics industry.

Moving ahead, Sisram will remain innovation-driven and committed to its glocalization strategy. With China and North America as key strategic bases, it will leverage global distribution networks and local operational expertise to accelerate portfolio upgrading, market penetration and operational optimization. The Company will keep unlocking the value of its global medical aesthetics platform, capture long-term industry opportunities and deliver steady, high-quality growth.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd