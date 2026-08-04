Sisram Medical Launches Titanium Prime Treatment Concept in Hong Kong SAR

Harnessing dual-device synergies, multi-energy technologies, and pioneering layered protocols, Sisram cements its strategic leadership across APAC

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices ("EBD"), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced the official launch of its Titanium Prime treatment concept in Hong Kong SAR. Integrating two flagship EBD platforms, Alma PrimeX and Soprano Titanium Special Edition, the new concept expands the portfolio of combined aesthetic solutions available locally and accelerates Sisram's strategic pivot toward an integrated, multi-technology service delivery model.

Powered by Tri-Energy Synergy technology, Titanium Prime unites laser, radiofrequency, and ultrasound modalities via the exclusive BTS² Methodology, a layered system engineered to target varying tissue depths and deliver multidimensional anti-aging and skin rejuvenation outcomes. Leveraging the complementary technical strengths of Alma PrimeX and Soprano Titanium Special Edition, the protocol focuses its clinical research on multi-layered tissue care, spanning the epidermis, dermis, and subcutaneous layers. This approach helps to complement the diverse aesthetic needs of patients, including skin texture, firmness, and facial contours, thereby offering patients a highly personalized, systematic and comprehensive facial rejuvenation solutions.

As the global medical aesthetic market evolves, clinics and patients increasingly favor customized multi-technology regimens, driving a notable shift from standalone single-device procedures to integrated multi-platform models. By combining two market-validated EBD platforms, Sisram broadens the clinical applications and enhances the commercial value of its product portfolio. This integrated solution empowers partner clinics to build differentiated signature treatments, sharpen competitiveness, and maximize returns through cross-product synergies. The successful rollout in Hong Kong SAR will further serve as a benchmark for tailoring localized combined treatment strategies across key APAC markets, reinforcing Sisram's regional footprint and strategic positioning.

"The launch of Titanium Prime marks a key strategic milestone, representing our evolution from a standalone device supplier into a comprehensive multi-technology aesthetic platform," said Mr. Eyal Ben David, Chief Executive Officer of Sisram Medical. "By unifying multiple energy technologies under a standardized treatment concept, we are addressing robust market demand for personalized, layered anti-aging solutions in Hong Kong SAR's premium aesthetic market. This innovation elevates patient experience and outcomes, equips our clinic partners to build distinct service portfolios and deepen patient engagement, while maximizing portfolio synergy and solidifying our leading position in Hong Kong SAR's high-end medical aesthetic market."

Mr. Eyal Ben David added, "Hong Kong SAR features a mature and sophisticated medical aesthetics ecosystem, with high acceptance of EBD innovations, non-invasive rejuvenation procedures and customized combination treatments, making it a pivotal hub for incubating and scaling new concepts across the APAC region. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen synergies across our core technologies, product lines and clinical applications, expand regional customer coverage and upgrade our integrated service capabilities. These initiatives will underpin the sustained, high-quality long-term growth of our APAC business."

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd