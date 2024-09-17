SISTAS IN SALES ANNOUNCES FAWN WEAVER AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR ITS 'SIS SUMMIT,' THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN OF COLOR IN SALES

Sistas In Sales announces "Own Your Future: Rewrite Your Sales Story" a Call to Action for Women of Color in Sales Professionals to Command their Destiny

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sistas In Sales (SIS), the leading global organization serving women of color across the sales sector is thrilled to announce that Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey founder and CEO, Fawn Weaver, will serve as the keynote speaker for its Annual Sistas In Sales Summit. Celebrating its seventh year, the 2024 Sistas In Sales Summit presented by Walmart Connect and amplified by champion sponsor iHeart Media, will feature an awards Gala and Sales conference taking place Thursday, September 19th through Saturday, September 21st at the Duggal Greenhouse, in partnership with Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York. Symbolizing the resilience and growth that comes from thriving in unexpected environments, this year's theme, "Own Your Future," will arm the attendees with the skills and the mindset needed to navigate professional challenges, encouraging them to emerge ready to shape their Sales Careers and truly own their futures. Whether you're looking to grow in your sales career, pivot to a different industry, or leverage your skills for your own business, this year's summit offers the tools and inspiration needed to grow. The Summit will also explore cutting-edge topics like leveraging AI to improve sales outcomes, building a brand that opens new doors, and confidently navigating economic volatility.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fawn Weaver as our keynote speaker at this year's Summit. As a groundbreaking business mogul and values-driven leader, her journey and insights will undoubtedly inspire and empower our community," says Chantel George, CEO and Founder of Sistas in Sales. "Additionally, we are excited to expand the summit experience this year with the introduction of Silicon Alley, a showcase of new sales technology, providing hands-on opportunities to explore the latest innovations and tools that will shape the future of the sales industry. We appreciate our partners for supporting our vision of elevating our programming this year and look forward to engaging with our global community of women in NYC."

The weekend will feature three transformative days dedicated to enhancing attendees' sales career journeys. Kicking off the 7th Annual Summit on Thursday, September 19th is the prestigious second annual SIS Power 100 Gala, with keynote speaker Mathew Knowles, a global leader in sales, marketing, brand development, and entrepreneurship. The Gala celebrates Excellence in Sales and will honor industry trailblazers including, Kandace Banks, Sales Enablement Specialist; Jo Wong, Global Head of Commercial Haeckels; Ricki Wax, Global Equity Manager at Google, and Kelli Ballou-McMillan, Director of Global at Five9 among others.

On Saturday, September 21st, the SIS Summit will begin with opening remarks by Lindsay Greene, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The keynote address will be delivered by Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest and the first Black-American woman to build a $1B company. Featured speakers include Janell Stephens, founder and CEO of Camille Rose; Pauline Malcolm, CEO and co-founder of BrandStory Architech; Kaylah Joseph, founder of LAID Hair Care and the first Black woman-owned beauty supply store in Walmart; Kenya Parham, Global VP of Community and Partnerships at Spill, Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote, Arion Long, founder, and CEO of Femly, among others.

"I'm excited to be a part of an event that is focused on women empowerment. I'm also thrilled to partner with Walmart Connect and Sistas in Sales for this incredible event. Together, we'll create meaningful conversations and drive impactful change for women in sales and beyond," says Janell Stephens, founder and CEO of Camille Rose.

The weekend will be filled with industry-leading insights, cutting-edge sales workshops, and dynamic sessions designed to hone attendees' skills. The popular Beauty Bar is making its return, now presented by Procter & Gamble, and will showcase incredible brands like Camille Rose, Mielle, Femly, Black Girl Sunscreen, My Black is Beautiful, and Naturaz. Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy complimentary touch-ups throughout the Summit, courtesy of Atiya Johnson, founder and CEO of Jana's Hair Studio and Jana's Cosmetology Academy.

The 2024 SIS Summit is also supported by Pinterest, TikTok, Oracle, Dynatrace, NBCUniversal, The Trade Desk, Apollo.io, and SAP. This one-of-a-kind in-person experience will be full of executive conversations and intimate networking opportunities to connect industry leaders and rising professionals in the sales community. Following the Summit, attendees will have exclusive access to Sistas In Sales' custom community app for at least three months, extending their experience with ongoing networking opportunities, world-class training sessions, and access to sponsored events and engagement.

About Sistas In Sales, Inc.:

Since 2018, Sistas In Sales (SIS) has worked to empower women of color through distinct networking, training, and career opportunities across the sales sector. SIS is the first international organization to serve women of color in professional sales careers with more than 12,000 members across the globe. SIS's membership represents a broad range of diverse women in media, software, finance, IT, education, and tech sales - with a focus on sharing knowledge and resources to build community, sisterhood, and empowerment through mastering the sales craft.

