Sister Cities of Weihai Gathered to Renew Friendships and Enhance Cooperation

The establishment and expansion of the "circle of friends" of International Sister Cities is one of the perspectives to witness a city's brilliant achievements in reform and opening-up.

In this golden autumn, sister cities come together once more. With the goal of continuously constructing a practical cooperation platform for international sister cities, and further enhancing the city's openness and economic extroversion, Weihai invited delegations from four international sister cities - Turda, Romania; Jeju, South Korea; Vacoas, Senegal; and Sergiyev Posad, Russia. These delegations gathered in Weihai from September 26th to 27th to renew friendships and discuss cooperation.

During the event, the sister city delegations explored Weihai's maritime and medical industries, and participated in a maritime industry matchmaking conference and a sister city economic and trade cooperation roundtable in Rongcheng and Weihai Torch Hi-tect Science Park, respectively. Over 20 Weihai enterprises and business associations from industries such as distant sea fishing, aquaculture and processing, medical devices, automobile manufacturing, new materials, food packaging, import and export, fishing gear, etc., took part in the related activities. They engaged in extensive discussions with international sister cities on investment, industry, and trade, and reached preliminary intentions for cooperation in areas such as import and export trade.

