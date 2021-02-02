Sister Cofounders Launch Premium CBD Brand In Honor Of Beloved Grandmother And Her Battle With Breast Cancer

After months of their own personal trial and error, and with a burning passion to help their most beloved family member feel better, Better Conditions was born - both for their Nanny and in honor of her. Lindsey and Courteney sat side by side in their Nanny's house, dreaming up their CBD company, and in October 2019 they turned it into a reality - right there next to their grandmother. There's been a ton of hype around CBD and its potential benefits lately, and a lot of people are still sitting and wondering if it's too good to be true.. Better Conditions is here to tell you that it's not. With 100% THC-Free, Broad-Spectrum CBD products that are Organic, Vegan, and premium quality, this company wants you to know that it is possible to achieve the benefits you keep hearing about when it comes to CBD.

At Better Conditions the goal is to support people of all ages who are battling stress, anxiety, trouble sleeping, chronic pain and inflammation, or anyone looking to support their overall health. Their youngest customer is only 2 years old and is fighting brain cancer - her doctors approved the use of CBD throughout her treatment but were adamant that it was 100% THC-Free and premium quality. She now uses Better Conditions products daily.

Dedicated to helping people feel better, Better Conditions' CBD products promote overall wellness and provide relief for specific ailments, illnesses, injuries, and so much more. No matter the age or health condition, they believe people should be able to enjoy the benefits that CBD is known to provide both the mind and body, with confidence that the products are safe, clean, and effective.

WWW.THEBETTERCONDITIONS.COM

Contact: Lindsey Fisher

503-431-9397

[email protected]

SOURCE Better Conditions

