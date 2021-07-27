Sister Diamonds LLC Presents the World's Largest 2D Virtual Slumber Party

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nicole LaBeach, Host of OWN's Put A Ring On It and Bestselling Author, Crystal Khalil of Sister Diamonds LLC, a diverse community of current college students, recent graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs, today announces the world's largest 2D virtual sleepover.

2021 International Slumber Party #Ready2Reign Dr. Nicole LaBeach, Host of OWN's "Put A Ring On It" and Best-Selling Author, Crystal Khalil of Sister Diamonds Presents The 2021 International Slumber Party #Ready2Reign

WHO: The International Slumber Party (ISP)— The World's Largest Virtual Slumber Party with a Purpose! Presented by Sister Diamonds LLC .



WHAT: Over 10,000 women of color (WOC) between the ages of 18 and 25 will gather for a FREE 2D Virtual Mansion Experience to celebrate and develop their leadership, excellence, and divine purpose. The event theme, #Ready2Reign: Our Crown. Our Future. The theme for 2021 will empower the generational torch of knowledge and wisdom to assisting them in becoming the best version of themselves, and flourish in leadership, professionalism, and relational success!



WHEN: Saturday, July 31st- Sunday, August 1st— International Girlfriends Day.



WHERE: Over 50 countries included — not limited to the United States, Africa, and the Caribbean.



WHY: The International Slumber Party (ISP) will empower, inspire, and develop its "Sister Diamonds," a diverse community of current college students, recent graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs, budding entrepreneurs and passionate idealists who all have one common goal: To impact the world through service, leadership, personal, and relational growth. Now, the joy of the nostalgic sleepover is influencing a new generation through the International Slumber Party (ISP).





For years, women have been advised they must work twice as hard to excel and prove themselves in their respective fields. For WOC, cultivating results and achieving success requires more — It requires a village! Attendees will gain access to critical information and a vast network of peers, mentors, partners, and future colleagues through the International Slumber Party (ISP) .

The 2D Virtual Mansion experience encourages not only personal, relational, and career development, but promotes an openness to new experiences and opportunities for WOC.





With more than 80 speakers, influencers, and panelists, topics of discussion will include: STEAM, relationships, education, leadership, beauty, social justice, financial management, wellness, empowerment, and entrepreneurship.



SPEAKERS: Confirmed speakers include Tina Perry, President of the OWN Network, Tai Beauchamp, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Brown Girl Jane, Karen Blackwell, CEO of Sage & Alms, Jessika the Prankster, Influencer & Author of In My Feelings Journal and a host of relevant leaders in the fields of entrepreneurship, leadership, and more!





About Sister Diamonds, LLC (SD):

Sister Diamonds LLC focuses on the total woman to help her build and strengthen the relationships that matter at work, home, and in the greater community. SD was co-created by former corporate leaders Dr. Nicole LaBeach, Spelman College professor & Host of OWN Network , Put A Ring On It , and Crystal Khalil, Best-Selling Author. The goal of Sister Diamonds LLC is to harness the power of collectivism and collaboration through its suite of brands that illuminate, celebrate, and advance the brilliance of Black Women.

About International Slumber Party (ISP):

The International Slumber Party (ISP) is a place where WOC's all over the world will be seen, heard, celebrated, and uplifted. Created by Sister Diamonds LLC co-founders Crystal Khalil and Dr. Nicole LaBeach, ISP provides opportunities to develop future talent for the corporate and small business landscape. For more info, or to become a sponsor visit internationalslumberparty.com.

SOURCE Sister Diamonds LLC