Sister Hazel Takes Stage for Diamond Resorts Members

Ken and Drew are two of five members of the platinum-selling Sister Hazel band, which has seen wide success during the past 20 years of creating distinct southern rock-style music. The band has had seven hit singles, including "All For You," "Champagne High," "Change Your Mind," and "Your Winter," and released their latest EP "Water" in February 2018. The EP – the first of a compilation series titled Elements – debuted No. 4 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 2 on Billboard's Independent Chart.

"Ken and I are thrilled to be partnered with such an amazing organization as Diamond Resorts," said Drew. "These acoustic shows are always a blast for us to be able to break things down and connect with an audience. We are really looking forward to meeting some great people, having some fun and playing some music."

Members will have their first opportunity to see the duo on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida. They will be treated to dinner and have a chance to take photographs together, before enjoying the once-in-a-lifetime acoustic concert.

"Diamond Resorts is committed to growing its Events of a Lifetime® experiential vacation program with new and exciting opportunities that appeal to multiple generations," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "Sister Hazel does just that and we are excited to have Ken and Drew, the heartbeat of the band, join our ranks of world-class Diamond Celebrity ambassadors. The Diamond Live concert series is just another way we're working to enhance vacations for our members, owners and guests."

The 2018 Diamond Live schedule is expected to include more than 100 live event experiences – nearly double the amount held in 2017. In addition to performances by the Sister Hazel duo, the 2018 lineup is packed with multiple performances by famed artists including Lee Brice, Colt Ford, Lee Ann Womack and Jana Kramer, along with live cooking and comedy events.

About Sister Hazel

Ken Block and Drew Copeland, best known as two of the five members of the platinum-selling southern rock band Sister Hazel, will bring their wildly successful tunes to select cities for intimate, "miss it and miss out" acoustic shows, reminiscent of their earlier performance days when they canvassed the club and coffee shop circuit as a duo from Gainesville, Florida.

While performing over 100 shows each year with the band, Block has long been praised by both media and fans alike for his powerful and emotion-evicting voice which is both unique and instantly recognizable thanks to a string of radio hits including "All For You," "Change Your Mind," "Happy," "Champagne High," and others. Over the last 15 years, he and the band have been prolific in the studio and at live shows.

Similarly, Copeland is also a celebrated songwriter and vocalist, in 2004 he released a solo album, "No Regrets." An avid sports and music lover, Copeland has been honing his songwriting skills in Nashville, Tennessee over the last decade with some of country music's finest tunesmiths.

Sister Hazel is known for their personal approachability and fan-friendly events including being Co-Founders of THE ROCK BOAT, founders of the annual Hazelnut Hang, and for starting their own "Lyrics for Life" charity and raising nearly $1 million for childhood cancer research and family support programs. As University of Florida alumni, Copeland and Block also returned to their alma mater to be the first-ever celebrity hosts of the world's largest student run pep rally, Gator Growl.

Sister Hazel songs have appeared in many motion picture soundtracks over the last decade including 10 Things I Hate About You, Major League: Back to the Minors, The Wedding Planner, Clay Pigeons, American Wedding, and Bedazzled.

As two of our generations' most engaging and prolific songwriters, "The Ken and Drew Show" will take fans through intimate acoustic performances of Sister Hazel favorites, a few "B sides" and deep cuts, and new material that writers have called "some of the freshest new music to come out of Music City." No evening with Ken and Drew would be complete without lots of laughs and some crafty storytelling, all delivered using with their well-known wit. These shows are truly "miss it and miss out."

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

