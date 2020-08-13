Sister Owned Tea Company, philanthroTEA, Donates 20% to Nonprofit Partners

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based tea company, philanthroTEA, is changing the way consumers enjoy a cup of tea. The mission of philanthroTEA is simple: they fill your cup so that you can help fill the cups of others.

This women owned business donates 20% of profits from the sale of each blend to organizations who are dedicated to making our world a better place for generations to come. All loose-leaf tea blends are certified USDA organic, kosher, and non-GMO. Our blends include: